Enjoy Family Movie Nights for free in downtown Freehold, NJ this summer
There’s something almost magical about a nice summer night in the Garden State.
It’s still warm, but since the sun is down it’s not uncomfortably hot. If you’re lucky maybe you’ll see some lightning bugs dancing around.
One way to enjoy the summer evenings is by catching some beloved family films for free in downtown Freehold.
Starting at 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday, Downtown Freehold will be holding its Family Movie Nights in front of the Hall of Records.
They encourage you to grab a bite to eat (there are plenty of great restaurants to go to in Freehold), pack a lawn chair or blanket, and get ready for a night of family fun.
The movies range from ‘80s classics to modern animated films, there’s sure to be something for everyone in your family.
Check out the movie schedule below:
July 19th, 2023
The Karate Kid Part II, 1986 (PG)
Daniel accompanies his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, to Miyagi's childhood home in Okinawa. Miyagi visits his dying father and confronts his old rival, while Daniel falls in love and inadvertently makes a new rival of his own.
July 26th, 2023
Spaceballs, 1987 (PG)
A star-pilot for hire and his trusty sidekick must come to the rescue of a princess and save Planet Druidia from the clutches of the evil Spaceballs.
August 2nd, 2023
Encanto, 2021 (PG)
A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.
August 9th, 2023
Moana, 2016 (PG)
In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches Moana's island, she answers the Ocean's call to seek out the Demigod to set things right.
August 16th, 2023
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, 1998 (G)
Simba's daughter is the key to a resolution of a bitter feud between Simba's pride and the outcast pride led by the mate of Scar.
August 23rd, 2023
Toy Story 2, 1999 (G)
When Woody is stolen by a toy collector, Buzz and his friends set out on a rescue mission to save Woody before he becomes a museum toy property with his roundup gang Jessie, Prospector, and Bullseye.
The Hall of Records is located at 1 E. Main Street in Freehold. Be sure to check downtownfreehold.com on the day of each movie for any weather-related schedule updates.
