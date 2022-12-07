NJ man admits to &#8216;homemade&#8217; sex assault videos of young girl

NJ man admits to ‘homemade’ sex assault videos of young girl

NJ man admits to 'homemade' child sex assault videos of girl (Townsquare Media/ FBI, Canva)

A 27-year-old Monmouth County man has admitted to making videos that show him sexually assaulting a young child, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Christian Importuna, of Englishtown, pleaded guilty by videoconference in Trenton federal court to production of child pornography.

In March 2020, Importuna made at least two videos that showed him sexually assaulting a pre-pubescent girl, prosecutors said. He then tried online to trade images of child pornography with an undercover law enforcement officer.

Two video clips showed the sexual assault of a girl that appeared to be no older than eight, according to a criminal complaint, while also showing an adult male's tattoos.

The distinct skull on a left hand and a tattoo of what appears to be the Monopoly man and several other distinct markings on the man's right forearm were matched to Importuna.

An FBI investigation led to his residence, where officers in 2020 seized two iPhones, a Samsung cell phone, a Microsoft Xbox console and a blue and white blanket, according to a federal indictment.

When sentenced in April 2023, Importuna faces between 15 and 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

