Employers need to improve employee engagement or risk losing ‘high strivers’

Do you consider yourself a “high striver” at work? That is someone who goes above and beyond the typical job description.

New research from the staffing firm Robert Half found most workers are high strivers with 61% going above and beyond what their job description may be, and pursuing opportunities to learn new skills; 52% are putting in more effort at work today compared to two years ago (with the top reason being that they enjoy their job); and just 4% admit they are doing just enough to get by.

But Robert Half regional director Dora Onyschak said what’s concerning is that 37% of these “high strivers” are currently looking or planning to look for a new job within the next six months.

She said employers need to make sure they are doing the right things to retain “high strivers,” improve employee engagement and keep workers motivated.

How can employers improve engagement and keep employees motivated?

Employers need to actively seek feedback from team members. Onyschak said that could be in a group but it can also be individually because some people are not comfortable talking in a group setting about their thoughts and concerns.

Make sure training programs and mentoring opportunities are offered to do something different for these “high strivers.” They need to feel engaged, important, and part of the organization.

Recognize staff. Sending out emails when they do something above or beyond the norm is critical.

“Workers want to feel like they’re making an impact and that being sought out or recognized goes a long way,” Onyschak said.

Employers need to remind workers to take regular breaks to recharge, and be sure to lead by example, she said. Remind them to use vacation time.

Managers should understand productivity trends and how employees work best. Be flexible when it comes to allowing them to operate in the way that best suits their productivity style.

What can companies do to retain “high strivers”?

Onyschak said the company needs to provide competitive compensation and benefits. “Inflation is impacting everything, including salaries. So, if you aren’t meeting or exceeding what other companies are offering those high strivers, your good employees are going to be looking and they are going to find something,” she said.

Make professional development plans. Partner with employees to define their long-term objectives and provide challenging assignments and skill-building opportunities that will help them reach their goals.

Be flexible. Onyschak said giving staff autonomy over when and where they work demonstrates trust, which can then boost morale, engagement, and loyalty.

It may sound silly but said employers should conduct mini interviews with their staff. Talk to workers about what would make their job better. Ask if they are happy. If they are not, find out why and what would make them happy. Remind them of the unique benefits the company offers. She said just because the company offers them, doesn’t mean the employee knows about them.

Listen to an employee’s needs and concerns. A company may not always be able to accommodate every request, but have a conversation about it, she said.

Employers should share their vision and ask for input. Let employees know what the company’s future looks like and involve them in plans to make that vision a reality. This gives them a sense of ownership and empowers them to implement their ideas.

Last but not least, reinforce the importance of their work. Onyscak said managers need to make it clear how workers’ efforts are supported by leadership and critical to a company’s success.

How can employers avoid “burnout” among their “high strivers”?

A separate Robert Half survey found that 41% of U.S. workers are more burnt out today than they were a year ago.

Onyschak said employers must prioritize constantly. Check in regularly with employees to discuss their current projects, any obstacles they are facing, and what resources they have to help them get that project done in a successful and timely manner.

Encourage time off. Oftentimes, “high strivers” may be reluctant to take a break. Support and model work-life balance by managing your own time effectively and reminding staff to use their vacation days.

Build the company culture, build camaraderie among workers, and add levity to the day. Onyschak said it doesn’t have to always be “go, go, go, work, work, work, for eight hours all day every day.”

A little laughter can improve employees’ mental health, attitude, and overall satisfaction.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

