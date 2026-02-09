Hope your Super Bowl Sunday was as fun as mine! Perhaps if you are one of the 26 million+ missing work today, it was a great one. But I’m here at work, typing this up and co-hosting with Kyle on The Judi and EJ Show, so I figured I’d share some thoughts on both the big game and the post-game phenomenon making headlines. After all, it’s not just touchdowns and commercials — apparently it’s now a workplace trend too.

Super Sick Monday: why millions skip work after the Super Bowl

According to UKG’s annual Super Bowl absenteeism survey, a record-setting 26.2 million U.S. employees said they may miss work today, the Monday after Super Bowl LX — affectionately (or not) dubbed Super Sick Monday. That’s up from last year’s record 22.6 million, and it could ultimately cost employers upwards of $5 billion in lost productivity.

Many workers are planning ahead — about 13.1 million intend to take a pre-approved day off, and 6.5 million expect to swap shifts with coworkers so they can recuperate. Others? Well, roughly 3.3 million plan to call in “sick,” and around 1.6 million might simply ghost work without notifying anyone. And that’s not even counting the nearly 5 million who expect to roll in late without warning.

So if your office was a bit quieter than usual today, or your boss seemed a little lonely by the coffee maker this morning, there’s good reason. Whether folks were nursing the remnants of wings and nachos, sleeping off the festivities, or just doing a slow start — this Super Bowl hangover is a real thing!

From kegs and eggs to holding down the fort on Monday

For me, I kicked off Super Bowl Sunday with a Kegs and Eggs event — yes, some brunch vibes with good friends, laughs, and sunshine. Then came some time outdoors, and the absolute best sharp Italian hoagies (totally worth it). All in all, I’d call it a great day, and I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. But when it ended, you got a late case of the Sunday scaries and "sick Monday" arrived. Someone’s got to hold down the fort — and those someones are me and Kyle. 😉

Super Bowl LX performances: national anthem, halftime show, and surprises

As for the game and entertainment itself:

Green Day rocked! 🎸 Their performance was energetic and just the right way to kick off the evening, and my favorite performance.

Brandi Carlile delivered a beautiful “America the Beautiful.” Powerful and soulful — those vocals hit just right.

Jersey's own Charlie Puth did a smooth, moving rendition of the National Anthem. Really set the tone for kickoff. I thought one of the best performances ever!

Now, that halftime show… I didn’t catch every word (hello, language barrier), but I absolutely liked it. Bad Bunny brought the energy, and the surprise appearances — was that Lady Gaga? and Reese something… plus Ricky Martin — made it feel joyful and fun. The staging and cinematography played beautifully to the camera — it was infectious! 🎤

The best Super Bowl commercial: Dunkin’, nostalgia, and star power

And the best commercial of the night? For me, that honor goes to Dunkin’s star-studded spot that had everyone talking even before kickoff. Somehow, seeing Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, Jaleel White, Alfonso Ribeiro, Ted Danson, and even Tom Brady in one ad was equal parts nostalgic and hilarious — a total ’90s sitcom reunion with coffee vibes. It was clever, fun, and probably made me crave a Dunkin’ on the ride into work this morning.

So while millions might have enjoyed a slower start today, I’m glad to be here, sharing a bit of commentary and getting back into the groove. Whether you made it in or are still laying low, cheers to a great Super Bowl weekend — and may your Monday be productive and your coffee strong!

