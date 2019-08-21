Elizabeth Little League team gets big win in World Series play

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — It took just two hits to keep the Elmora Little League team from Elizabeth alive in the Little League World Series, with a 2-0 win over New England Regional champs Barrington, Rhode Island on Tuesday night.

The game was scoreless until Sal Garcia hit a double in the top of the fifth inning, which scored the game's first run.

J.R. Rosado stepped up both on the mound and during his at-bats to lead the Troopers to victory. He struck out four and allowed just one hit while pitching. He also took advantage of a New England error to score the game's second run in the fifth inning.

Fans were at Hanratty Field in Elizabeth again for a watch party, and several busloads of fans made the trip to Williamsport, including Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage, who was impressed with both teams.

"I've coached Little League baseball, I've managed, I've been a president. I have not seen a better-played Little League game at the age of 12 than by both teams. The defense was superb, very little hitting, and the Elmora team came through with some heads-up play in the sixth inning."

Bollwage also praised manager Jairo Labrador for his leadership of the team, crediting him for "shepherding these young men with not only baseball but through some very difficult times," and teaching them to play together, work together, and live together.

It will be an early morning for the team, with an 11 a.m. game Wednesday when they take on the Southwest Regional Champion Eastbank Little League from River Ridge, Louisiana.

