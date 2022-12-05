🚙 1 out of every 100 vehicles in the state is electric. Even more are alternative-fuel or hybrid vehicles.

🔌 Tesla is the most popular maker of electric vehicles in NJ

⚡ Central Jersey seems to have more electric vehicle owners

TRENTON – There were around 80,000 electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey as of mid-2022, now accounting for more than one of every 100 vehicles in the state, according to state data.

They included 58,826 battery electric vehicles, such as all Tesla models as well as the BMW i3, Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt and Honda Clarity, and 21,757 plug-in hybrids, such as the Chevy Volt, Ford C-Max Energi and BMW i3 with range extender.

The total included 5,638 vehicles that are part of a commercial, government or nonprofit’s fleet and 74,945 personally owned by an individual.

Tesla, then the rest

The most popular EV maker, by far, was Tesla, whose 44,544 vehicles made up 55% of all the electric vehicles in the state as of the end of June. Those included 21,096 of the Model 3; 14,275 of the Model Y; 5,458 of the Model S; and 3,692 of the Model X.

Toyota was second with 6,304 or nearly 8%, including 3,324 of the Prius Prime and 2,072 of the RAV4 Prime.

Ten other car makers also produced more than 1,000 EVs on the road in New Jersey – in descending order: Ford, Hyundai, BMW, Volvo, Chevrolet, Kia, Jeep, Audi, Nissan and Porsche.

The top counties and towns

EVs make up 2% of vehicles registered in Somerset County, their highest share in the state. They are least common in South Jersey and northwestern New Jersey – in fact, accounting for six times more vehicles in Somerset than in Cumberland County.

A county-by-county breakdown appears at the end of this post, including local ZIP code-level details about how many EVs are registered. But here are the top 21 – those where residents own more than 350 EVs.

Princeton (08540) | 1,019

Monroe Township (08831) | 727

Edison (08820) | 585

Lakewood (08701) | 561

Livingston (07039) | 528

Jersey City (07302) | 466

Short Hills (07078) | 465

Hillsborough (08844) | 463

East Brunswick (08816) | 461

Princeton Junction (08550) | 453

Morristown (07960) | 446

Basking Ridge (07920) | 422

Cherry Hill (08002) | 412

Piscataway (08854) | 380

Westfield (07090) | 374

Cherry Hill (08003) | 372

Somerset (08873) | 372

Ridgewood (07450) | 371

Englishtown (07726) | 362

Bridgewater (08807) | 358

West Orange (07052) | 354

All alternative fuel vehicles

Casting a wider net, the state counts more than 210,000 alternative fuel vehicles registered in New Jersey. That was 3.2% of all vehicles registered in the state, ranging from 4.5% of vehicles in Mercer County to 1.6% in Cumberland and Salem counties.

That includes around 122,500 hybrid electric vehicles that aren’t plugged in, such as the Toyota Prius and many others.

It also includes around 3,000 neighborhood electric vehicles, also known as low-speed vehicles, essentially street-legal golf carts limited to speeds of 25 mph. In most counties, these account for 0.1% of vehicles or less – except in Cape May County, where the 737 NEVs are 0.9% of all registrations.

The total of alternative fuel vehicles also includes around 4,500 vehicles powered by natural gas.

County and local details

Below are details where EVs are registered across New Jersey. The counties are listed as they are ranked, in terms of the share of all vehicles that are EVs, defined here as battery electric or plug-in hybrids.

Under each county’s name are the number of vehicles attributed in state data to each ZIP code, ranked within that county. Not every municipality will be listed here, as some have different local names for mailing address. And some municipalities have more than one ZIP code so will appear more than once.

One other limitation: The registration data doesn’t have ZIP-level data for of 32,735 of the 80,583 electric vehicles, more than 40% of them. It had similarly not assigned 1,386 EVs, around 1.7%, to any county. So, to one degree or another, these numbers understate the actual number of EVs in each local area.

Somerset County

4,943 of 248,836 | 1.99%

Hillsborough (08844) | 463

Basking Ridge (07920) | 422

Somerset (08873) | 372

Bridgewater (08807) | 358

Warren (07059) | 307

Belle Mead (08502) | 210

Skillman (08558) | 197

Somerville (08876) | 147

Watchung (07069) | 116

Bernardsville (07924) | 105

Far Hills (07931) | 81

Franklin Park (08823) | 74

Bedminster (07921) | 71

Martinsville (08836) | 59

Raritan (08869) | 45

Bound Brook (08805) | 34

Neshanic Stn (08853) | 34

Gladstone (07934) | 23

Manville (08835) | 20

S Bound Brook (08880) | 19

Rocky Hill (08553) | 12

Peapack (07977) | 7

Flagtown (08821) | 4

Kingston (08528) | 4

Liberty Corner (07938) | 4

Somerset (08875) | 3

Blawenburg (08504) | 1

Pluckemin (07978) | 1

Bergen County

11,606 of 694,636 | 1.67%

Ridgewood (07450) | 371

Fort Lee (07024) | 328

Paramus (07652) | 315

Tenafly (07670) | 314

Westwood (07675) | 289

Saddle River (07458) | 256

Teaneck (07666) | 244

Woodcliff Lake (07677) | 241

Mahwah (07430) | 210

Fair Lawn (07410) | 206

Englewood (07631) | 204

Franklin Lakes (07417) | 196

Wyckoff (07481) | 169

Glen Rock (07452) | 143

Closter (07624) | 138

Cresskill (07626) | 135

Edgewater (07020) | 132

Englewood Clffs (07632) | 123

Demarest (07627) | 119

Palisades Park (07650) | 117

Hackensack (07601) | 108

Ramsey (07446) | 105

Rutherford (07070) | 97

Cliffside Park (07010) | 96

River Edge (07661) | 93

Bergenfield (07621) | 91

Allendale (07401) | 90

Leonia (07605) | 84

Lyndhurst (07071) | 84

Montvale (07645) | 84

Wood Ridge (07075) | 84

Dumont (07628) | 76

Norwood (07648) | 76

Oradell (07649) | 74

New Milford (07646) | 72

Township Washington (07676) | 71

Oakland (07436) | 70

Ho Ho Kus (07423) | 69

Hasbrouck Hghts (07604) | 66

Garfield (07026) | 63

Park Ridge (07656) | 62

Alpine (07620) | 59

Elmwood Park (07407) | 59

Hillsdale (07642) | 58

Lodi (07644) | 58

Harrington Park (07640) | 53

Ridgefield Park (07660) | 53

Waldwick (07463) | 53

Little Ferry (07643) | 46

Saddle Brook (07663) | 44

Haworth (07641) | 42

Emerson (07630) | 41

Maywood (07607) | 41

Ridgefield (07657) | 41

Bogota (07603) | 37

East Rutherford (07073) | 37

North Arlington (07031) | 37

Northvale (07647) | 36

Wallington (07057) | 35

Carlstadt (07072) | 33

Midland Park (07432) | 33

Fairview (07022) | 28

Rochelle Park (07662) | 23

Moonachie (07074) | 12

S Hackensack (07606) | 10

Hackensack (07602) | 4

Paramus (07653) | 1

Teterboro (07608) | 1

Mercer County

4,678 of 282,431 | 1.66%

Princeton (08540) | 1,019

Princeton Jct (08550) | 453

Trenton (08648) | 246

Pennington (08534) | 218

Trenton (08691) | 201

Hightstown (08520) | 177

Trenton (08625) | 102

Trenton (08619) | 99

Hopewell (08525) | 76

Trenton (08690) | 76

Titusville (08560) | 58

Trenton (08628) | 52

Princeton (08542) | 48

Trenton (08638) | 48

Trenton (08610) | 44

Trenton (08620) | 36

Trenton (08618) | 33

Trenton (08611) | 22

Princeton (08543) | 10

Trenton (08609) | 6

Trenton (08629) | 5

Princeton (08544) | 2

Trenton (08650) | 2

Windsor (08561) | 2

Trenton (08606) | 1

Trenton (08607) | 1

Essex County

7,504 of 482,579 | 1.55%

Livingston (07039) | 528

Short Hills (07078) | 465

West Orange (07052) | 354

Newark (07114) | 276

Montclair (07042) | 275

Maplewood (07040) | 272

Montclair (07043) | 257

South Orange (07079) | 226

Bloomfield (07003) | 219

Caldwell (07006) | 196

Nutley (07110) | 133

Millburn (07041) | 130

Verona (07044) | 121

Glen Ridge (07028) | 109

Cedar Grove (07009) | 103

Belleville (07109) | 84

Fairfield (07004) | 75

Newark (07105) | 74

Roseland (07068) | 74

Newark (07101) | 54

Essex Fells (07021) | 45

Orange (07050) | 40

Newark (07104) | 39

East Orange (07017) | 27

Irvington (07111) | 24

Newark (07102) | 22

East Orange (07018) | 19

Newark (07106) | 19

Newark (07103) | 18

Newark (07107) | 15

Newark (07108) | 15

Newark (07112) | 14

Caldwell (07007) | 1

Morris County

5,965 of 402,429 | 1.48%

Morristown (07960) | 446

Parsippany (07054) | 268

Chatham (07928) | 249

Randolph (07869) | 214

Morris Plains (07950) | 185

Madison (07940) | 166

Denville (07834) | 164

Mendham (07945) | 136

Montville (07045) | 134

Butler (07405) | 129

Boonton (07005) | 112

East Hanover (07936) | 110

Florham Park (07932) | 109

Mountain Lakes (07046) | 109

Chester (07930) | 96

Rockaway (07866) | 94

Long Valley (07853) | 88

Budd Lake (07828) | 70

Towaco (07082) | 69

Whippany (07981) | 69

Flanders (07836) | 62

Pine Brook (07058) | 45

Cedar Knolls (07927) | 44

Succasunna (07876) | 44

Lake Hopatcong (07849) | 43

Wharton (07885) | 41

Pompton Plains (07444) | 40

Lincoln Park (07035) | 39

Gillette (07933) | 35

Dover (07801) | 34

Lake Hiawatha (07034) | 34

Millington (07946) | 30

Ledgewood (07852) | 26

New Vernon (07976) | 22

Mount Arlington (07856) | 21

Stirling (07980) | 20

Pequannock (07440) | 15

Riverdale (07457) | 12

Green Village (07935) | 11

Landing (07850) | 9

Mount Tabor (07878) | 9

Brookside (07926) | 8

Mine Hill (07803) | 7

Kenvil (07847) | 5

Netcong (07857) | 4

Morristown (07962) | 3

Dover (07802) | 1

Schooleys Mnt (07870) | 1

Middlesex County

8,719 of 609,988 | 1.43%

Monroe Township (08831) | 727

Edison (08820) | 585

East Brunswick (08816) | 461

Piscataway (08854) | 380

Monmouth Jct (08852) | 294

North Brunswick (08902) | 271

Plainsboro (08536) | 260

Old Bridge (08857) | 236

Edison (08817) | 229

Kendall Park (08824) | 194

Cranbury (08512) | 167

S Plainfield (07080) | 128

Iselin (08830) | 110

Metuchen (08840) | 110

Colonia (07067) | 108

Dayton (08810) | 99

Dunellen (08812) | 97

Edison (08837) | 93

Highland Park (08904) | 93

New Brunswick (08901) | 90

Parlin (08859) | 90

Sayreville (08872) | 84

South Amboy (08879) | 78

Woodbridge (07095) | 66

Perth Amboy (08861) | 53

South River (08882) | 51

Fords (08863) | 50

Milltown (08850) | 47

Carteret (07008) | 46

Avenel (07001) | 39

Spotswood (08884) | 29

Middlesex (08846) | 28

Helmetta (08828) | 10

Sewaren (07077) | 10

Port Reading (07064) | 7

Keasbey (08832) | 4

New Brunswick (08906) | 2

New Brunswick (08933) | 2

Piscataway (08855) | 2

Edison (08818) | 1

New Brunswick (08903) | 1

Monmouth County

7,180 of 540,144 | 1.33%

Englishtown (07726) | 362

Morganville (07751) | 295

Freehold (07728) | 288

Holmdel (07733) | 266

Marlboro (07746) | 238

Asbury Park (07712) | 203

Matawan (07747) | 176

Long Branch (07740) | 165

Colts Neck (07722) | 153

Eatontown (07724) | 147

Howell (07731) | 140

Rumson (07760) | 136

Middletown (07748) | 127

Red Bank (07701) | 119

Belmar (07719) | 115

Neptune (07753) | 85

W Long Branch (07764) | 84

Oakhurst (07755) | 79

Deal (07723) | 68

Manasquan (08736) | 66

Spring Lake (07762) | 65

Hazlet (07730) | 60

Fair Haven (07704) | 56

Allentown (08501) | 55

Keyport (07735) | 54

Lincroft (07738) | 53

Allenhurst (07711) | 52

Little Silver (07739) | 50

Atl Highlands (07716) | 49

Perrineville (08535) | 47

Farmingdale (07727) | 45

Millstone Township (08510) | 45

Monmouth Beach (07750) | 41

Brielle (08730) | 33

Oceanport (07757) | 33

Cream Ridge (08514) | 31

Shrewsbury (07702) | 31

Sea Girt (08750) | 28

Highlands (07732) | 22

Bradley Beach (07720) | 20

Keansburg (07734) | 17

Belford (07718) | 16

Port Monmouth (07758) | 15

Leonardo (07737) | 13

Cliffwood (07721) | 12

Avon By The Sea (07717) | 11

Ocean Grove (07756) | 11

Allenwood (08720) | 7

Tennent (07763) | 4

Roosevelt (08555) | 2

Adelphia (07710) | 1

Fort Monmouth (07703) | 1

Imlaystown (08526) | 1

Navesink (07752) | 1

Hudson County

3,946 of 303,909 | 1.30%

Jersey City (07302) | 466

Hoboken (07030) | 261

Secaucus (07094) | 173

Jersey City (07305) | 164

West New York (07093) | 159

North Bergen (07047) | 133

Jersey City (07310) | 130

Bayonne (07002) | 129

Jersey City (07306) | 120

Jersey City (07307) | 114

Weehawken (07086) | 109

Jersey City (07304) | 93

Kearny (07032) | 80

Union City (07087) | 73

Harrison (07029) | 65

Jersey City (07311) | 14

Jersey City (07303) | 1

Secaucus (07096) | 1

Hunterdon County

1,504 of 118,945 | 1.26%

Flemington (08822) | 236

Lebanon (08833) | 88

Whitehouse Stn (08889) | 83

Califon (07830) | 62

Lambertville (08530) | 57

Pittstown (08867) | 53

Annandale (08801) | 45

Ringoes (08551) | 44

Clinton (08809) | 42

Stockton (08559) | 37

Milford (08848) | 36

Glen Gardner (08826) | 28

Asbury (08802) | 26

Hampton (08827) | 22

Frenchtown (08825) | 21

High Bridge (08829) | 15

Bloomsbury (08804) | 9

Oldwick (08858) | 6

Baptistown (08803) | 4

Rosemont (08556) | 4

Sergeantsville (08557) | 4

Pottersville (07979) | 3

Stanton (08885) | 2

Three Bridges (08887) | 2

Camden County

3,718 of 379,491 | 0.98%

Cherry Hill (08002) | 412

Cherry Hill (08003) | 372

Voorhees (08043) | 303

Haddonfield (08033) | 187

Sicklerville (08081) | 155

Cherry Hill (08034) | 120

Collingswood (08108) | 112

Blackwood (08012) | 82

Clementon (08021) | 74

Merchantville (08109) | 67

Berlin (08009) | 43

Oaklyn (08107) | 42

Haddon Heights (08035) | 33

Audubon (08106) | 28

Atco (08004) | 24

West Berlin (08091) | 23

Bellmawr (08031) | 22

Somerdale (08083) | 22

Pennsauken (08110) | 18

Stratford (08084) | 15

Mount Ephraim (08059) | 14

Magnolia (08049) | 12

Runnemede (08078) | 12

Barrington (08007) | 11

Glendora (08029) | 11

Gloucester City (08030) | 9

Gibbsboro (08026) | 8

Camden (08105) | 6

Camden (08104) | 5

Lawnside (08045) | 5

Camden (08103) | 4

Waterford Wrks (08089) | 4

Bellmawr (08099) | 3

Camden (08102) | 3

Winslow (08095) | 1

Burlington County

3,578 of 366,839 | 0.98%

Moorestown (08057) | 307

Mount Laurel (08054) | 305

Marlton (08053) | 266

Medford (08055) | 219

Burlington (08016) | 132

Riverton (08077) | 102

Vincentown (08088) | 96

Bordentown (08505) | 85

Mount Holly (08060) | 79

Riverside (08075) | 73

Chesterfield (08515) | 72

Columbus (08022) | 70

Lumberton (08048) | 58

Willingboro (08046) | 45

Hainesport (08036) | 40

Browns Mills (08015) | 34

Maple Shade (08052) | 31

Florence (08518) | 27

Palmyra (08065) | 24

Trenton (08641) | 21

Pemberton (08068) | 18

Beverly (08010) | 15

Wrightstown (08562) | 14

Roebling (08554) | 9

Fort Dix (08640) | 7

Chatsworth (08019) | 5

Cookstown (08511) | 2

Rancocas (08073) | 2

Jobstown (08041) | 1

Juliustown (08042) | 1

New Gretna (08224) | 1

New Lisbon (08064) | 1

Union County

3,969 of 412,190 | 0.96%

Westfield (07090) | 374

Summit (07901) | 329

Scotch Plains (07076) | 221

Berkeley Hghts (07922) | 171

Cranford (07016) | 157

Union (07083) | 154

New Providence (07974) | 118

Linden (07036) | 109

Springfield (07081) | 95

Rahway (07065) | 85

Mountainside (07092) | 74

Plainfield (07060) | 73

Clark (07066) | 71

Fanwood (07023) | 57

Elizabeth (07202) | 48

Elizabeth (07208) | 43

Hillside (07205) | 43

Roselle (07203) | 43

Roselle Park (07204) | 38

Elizabeth (07206) | 27

Plainfield (07063) | 26

Elizabeth (07201) | 25

Kenilworth (07033) | 24

Plainfield (07062) | 22

Garwood (07027) | 12

Vauxhall (07088) | 6

Elizabeth (07207) | 1

Plainfield (07061) | 1

Summit (07902) | 1

Ocean County

4,023 of 478,030 | 0.84%

Lakewood (08701) | 561

Jackson (08527) | 234

Toms River (08753) | 205

Toms River (08755) | 143

Pt Pleasant Bch (08742) | 129

Manahawkin (08050) | 114

Brick (08724) | 106

Brick (08723) | 102

Barnegat (08005) | 72

Manchester Township (08759) | 71

Toms River (08757) | 66

Bayville (08721) | 63

Tuckerton (08087) | 63

Beach Haven (08008) | 58

Forked River (08731) | 56

Beachwood (08722) | 36

Lanoka Harbor (08734) | 26

Waretown (08758) | 20

Lavallette (08735) | 19

Mantoloking (08738) | 16

Seaside Heights (08751) | 14

New Egypt (08533) | 12

West Creek (08092) | 12

Seaside Park (08752) | 10

Island Heights (08732) | 8

Barnegat Light (08006) | 6

Lakehurst (08733) | 6

Pine Beach (08741) | 6

Ocean Gate (08740) | 3

Toms River (08754) | 3

Normandy Beach (08739) | 2

Sussex County

935 of 127,753 | 0.73%

Sparta (07871) | 182

Newton (07860) | 80

Andover (07821) | 60

Sussex (07461) | 54

Hamburg (07419) | 43

Hopatcong (07843) | 32

Highland Lakes (07422) | 25

Vernon (07462) | 21

Branchville (07826) | 20

Stanhope (07874) | 18

Franklin (07416) | 14

Lafayette (07848) | 14

Montague (07827) | 11

Glenwood (07418) | 8

Augusta (07822) | 6

Stockholm (07460) | 6

Ogdensburg (07439) | 4

Layton (07851) | 1

Mc Afee (07428) | 1

Middleville (07855) | 1

Tranquility (07879) | 1

Gloucester County

1,596 of 220,755 | 0.72%

Sewell (08080) | 170

Mullica Hill (08062) | 122

Williamstown (08094) | 106

Deptford (08096) | 97

Swedesboro (08085) | 97

Glassboro (08028) | 51

Franklinville (08322) | 33

Pitman (08071) | 28

Mickleton (08056) | 25

Wenonah (08090) | 25

Thorofare (08086) | 24

Mantua (08051) | 23

Mount Royal (08061) | 20

Clarksboro (08020) | 19

Clayton (08312) | 16

Westville (08093) | 13

Newfield (08344) | 10

Gibbstown (08027) | 6

Paulsboro (08066) | 6

Woodbury Hghts (08097) | 6

National Park (08063) | 4

Malaga (08328) | 3

Bridgeport (08014) | 1

Ewan (08025) | 1

Grenloch (08032) | 1

Cape May County

576 of 79,793 | 0.72%

Ocean City (08226) | 64

Cape May Court House (08210) | 51

Cape May (08204) | 50

Wildwood (08260) | 38

Avalon (08202) | 24

Ocean View (08230) | 19

Villas (08251) | 15

Marmora (08223) | 13

Sea Isle City (08243) | 11

Woodbine (08270) | 11

Stone Harbor (08247) | 10

Cp May Point (08212) | 6

Rio Grande (08242) | 3

Strathmere (08248) | 2

Dennisville (08214) | 1

Atlantic County

1,329 of 199,888 | 0.66%

Egg Harbor Township (08234) | 163

Absecon (08205) | 81

Mays Landing (08330) | 76

Hammonton (08037) | 61

Margate City (08402) | 51

Linwood (08221) | 48

Ventnor City (08406) | 39

Brigantine (08203) | 37

Egg Harbor City (08215) | 35

Atlantic City (08401) | 34

Northfield (08225) | 33

Absecon (08201) | 23

Pleasantville (08232) | 17

Somers Point (08244) | 16

Longport (08403) | 11

Port Republic (08241) | 7

Richland (08350) | 5

Buena (08310) | 2

Dorothy (08317) | 2

Landisville (08326) | 2

Milmay (08340) | 2

Minotola (08341) | 2

Newtonville (08346) | 2

Cologne (08213) | 1

Estell Manor (08319) | 1

Leeds Point (08220) | 1

Pomona (08240) | 1

Passaic County

2,306 of 34,8902 | 0.66%

Wayne (07470) | 325

Clifton (07013) | 118

Little Falls (07424) | 104

Ringwood (07456) | 76

Haledon (07508) | 72

Hawthorne (07506) | 67

Clifton (07011) | 63

Passaic (07055) | 56

Totowa (07512) | 53

Clifton (07012) | 49

West Milford (07480) | 45

Pompton Lakes (07442) | 41

Oak Ridge (07438) | 36

Paterson (07503) | 35

Hewitt (07421) | 31

Clifton (07014) | 28

Bloomingdale (07403) | 27

Wanaque (07465) | 20

Newfoundland (07435) | 19

Paterson (07502) | 19

Haskell (07420) | 18

Paterson (07501) | 18

Paterson (07504) | 14

Paterson (07514) | 8

Paterson (07524) | 8

Paterson (07513) | 7

Paterson (07522) | 7

Paterson (07505) | 5

Clifton (07015) | 1

Paterson (07509) | 1

Warren County

539 of 94,732 | 0.57%

Hackettstown (07840) | 116

Phillipsburg (08865) | 45

Washington (07882) | 43

Blairstown (07825) | 35

Stewartsville (08886) | 21

Columbia (07832) | 15

Belvidere (07823) | 11

Port Murray (07865) | 10

Great Meadows (07838) | 7

Oxford (07863) | 4

Delaware (07833) | 1

Hope (07844) | 1

Salem County

228 of 53,626 | 0.43%

Elmer (08318) | 32

Woodstown (08098) | 30

Monroeville (08343) | 26

Pennsville (08070) | 20

Penns Grove (08069) | 13

Salem (08079) | 13

Pedricktown (08067) | 5

Alloway (08001) | 1

Hancocks Bridge (08038) | 1

Quinton (08072) | 1

Cumberland County

355 of 110,912 | 0.32%

Vineland (08360) | 59

Vineland (08361) | 56

Bridgeton (08302) | 45

Millville (08332) | 45

Rosenhayn (08352) | 4

Cedarville (08311) | 2

Dorchester (08316) | 1

Fortescue (08321) | 1

Greenwich (08323) | 1

Mauricetown (08329) | 1

Port Norris (08349) | 1

Vineland (08362) | 1

