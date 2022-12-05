Who drives electric cars? The places in NJ with the most EVs
🚙 1 out of every 100 vehicles in the state is electric. Even more are alternative-fuel or hybrid vehicles.
🔌 Tesla is the most popular maker of electric vehicles in NJ
⚡ Central Jersey seems to have more electric vehicle owners
TRENTON – There were around 80,000 electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey as of mid-2022, now accounting for more than one of every 100 vehicles in the state, according to state data.
They included 58,826 battery electric vehicles, such as all Tesla models as well as the BMW i3, Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt and Honda Clarity, and 21,757 plug-in hybrids, such as the Chevy Volt, Ford C-Max Energi and BMW i3 with range extender.
The total included 5,638 vehicles that are part of a commercial, government or nonprofit’s fleet and 74,945 personally owned by an individual.
Tesla, then the rest
The most popular EV maker, by far, was Tesla, whose 44,544 vehicles made up 55% of all the electric vehicles in the state as of the end of June. Those included 21,096 of the Model 3; 14,275 of the Model Y; 5,458 of the Model S; and 3,692 of the Model X.
Toyota was second with 6,304 or nearly 8%, including 3,324 of the Prius Prime and 2,072 of the RAV4 Prime.
Ten other car makers also produced more than 1,000 EVs on the road in New Jersey – in descending order: Ford, Hyundai, BMW, Volvo, Chevrolet, Kia, Jeep, Audi, Nissan and Porsche.
The top counties and towns
EVs make up 2% of vehicles registered in Somerset County, their highest share in the state. They are least common in South Jersey and northwestern New Jersey – in fact, accounting for six times more vehicles in Somerset than in Cumberland County.
A county-by-county breakdown appears at the end of this post, including local ZIP code-level details about how many EVs are registered. But here are the top 21 – those where residents own more than 350 EVs.
Princeton (08540) | 1,019
Monroe Township (08831) | 727
Edison (08820) | 585
Lakewood (08701) | 561
Livingston (07039) | 528
Jersey City (07302) | 466
Short Hills (07078) | 465
Hillsborough (08844) | 463
East Brunswick (08816) | 461
Princeton Junction (08550) | 453
Morristown (07960) | 446
Basking Ridge (07920) | 422
Cherry Hill (08002) | 412
Piscataway (08854) | 380
Westfield (07090) | 374
Cherry Hill (08003) | 372
Somerset (08873) | 372
Ridgewood (07450) | 371
Englishtown (07726) | 362
Bridgewater (08807) | 358
West Orange (07052) | 354
All alternative fuel vehicles
Casting a wider net, the state counts more than 210,000 alternative fuel vehicles registered in New Jersey. That was 3.2% of all vehicles registered in the state, ranging from 4.5% of vehicles in Mercer County to 1.6% in Cumberland and Salem counties.
That includes around 122,500 hybrid electric vehicles that aren’t plugged in, such as the Toyota Prius and many others.
It also includes around 3,000 neighborhood electric vehicles, also known as low-speed vehicles, essentially street-legal golf carts limited to speeds of 25 mph. In most counties, these account for 0.1% of vehicles or less – except in Cape May County, where the 737 NEVs are 0.9% of all registrations.
The total of alternative fuel vehicles also includes around 4,500 vehicles powered by natural gas.
County and local details
Below are details where EVs are registered across New Jersey. The counties are listed as they are ranked, in terms of the share of all vehicles that are EVs, defined here as battery electric or plug-in hybrids.
Under each county’s name are the number of vehicles attributed in state data to each ZIP code, ranked within that county. Not every municipality will be listed here, as some have different local names for mailing address. And some municipalities have more than one ZIP code so will appear more than once.
One other limitation: The registration data doesn’t have ZIP-level data for of 32,735 of the 80,583 electric vehicles, more than 40% of them. It had similarly not assigned 1,386 EVs, around 1.7%, to any county. So, to one degree or another, these numbers understate the actual number of EVs in each local area.
Somerset County
4,943 of 248,836 | 1.99%
Hillsborough (08844) | 463
Basking Ridge (07920) | 422
Somerset (08873) | 372
Bridgewater (08807) | 358
Warren (07059) | 307
Belle Mead (08502) | 210
Skillman (08558) | 197
Somerville (08876) | 147
Watchung (07069) | 116
Bernardsville (07924) | 105
Far Hills (07931) | 81
Franklin Park (08823) | 74
Bedminster (07921) | 71
Martinsville (08836) | 59
Raritan (08869) | 45
Bound Brook (08805) | 34
Neshanic Stn (08853) | 34
Gladstone (07934) | 23
Manville (08835) | 20
S Bound Brook (08880) | 19
Rocky Hill (08553) | 12
Peapack (07977) | 7
Flagtown (08821) | 4
Kingston (08528) | 4
Liberty Corner (07938) | 4
Somerset (08875) | 3
Blawenburg (08504) | 1
Pluckemin (07978) | 1
Bergen County
11,606 of 694,636 | 1.67%
Ridgewood (07450) | 371
Fort Lee (07024) | 328
Paramus (07652) | 315
Tenafly (07670) | 314
Westwood (07675) | 289
Saddle River (07458) | 256
Teaneck (07666) | 244
Woodcliff Lake (07677) | 241
Mahwah (07430) | 210
Fair Lawn (07410) | 206
Englewood (07631) | 204
Franklin Lakes (07417) | 196
Wyckoff (07481) | 169
Glen Rock (07452) | 143
Closter (07624) | 138
Cresskill (07626) | 135
Edgewater (07020) | 132
Englewood Clffs (07632) | 123
Demarest (07627) | 119
Palisades Park (07650) | 117
Hackensack (07601) | 108
Ramsey (07446) | 105
Rutherford (07070) | 97
Cliffside Park (07010) | 96
River Edge (07661) | 93
Bergenfield (07621) | 91
Allendale (07401) | 90
Leonia (07605) | 84
Lyndhurst (07071) | 84
Montvale (07645) | 84
Wood Ridge (07075) | 84
Dumont (07628) | 76
Norwood (07648) | 76
Oradell (07649) | 74
New Milford (07646) | 72
Township Washington (07676) | 71
Oakland (07436) | 70
Ho Ho Kus (07423) | 69
Hasbrouck Hghts (07604) | 66
Garfield (07026) | 63
Park Ridge (07656) | 62
Alpine (07620) | 59
Elmwood Park (07407) | 59
Hillsdale (07642) | 58
Lodi (07644) | 58
Harrington Park (07640) | 53
Ridgefield Park (07660) | 53
Waldwick (07463) | 53
Little Ferry (07643) | 46
Saddle Brook (07663) | 44
Haworth (07641) | 42
Emerson (07630) | 41
Maywood (07607) | 41
Ridgefield (07657) | 41
Bogota (07603) | 37
East Rutherford (07073) | 37
North Arlington (07031) | 37
Northvale (07647) | 36
Wallington (07057) | 35
Carlstadt (07072) | 33
Midland Park (07432) | 33
Fairview (07022) | 28
Rochelle Park (07662) | 23
Moonachie (07074) | 12
S Hackensack (07606) | 10
Hackensack (07602) | 4
Paramus (07653) | 1
Teterboro (07608) | 1
Mercer County
4,678 of 282,431 | 1.66%
Princeton (08540) | 1,019
Princeton Jct (08550) | 453
Trenton (08648) | 246
Pennington (08534) | 218
Trenton (08691) | 201
Hightstown (08520) | 177
Trenton (08625) | 102
Trenton (08619) | 99
Hopewell (08525) | 76
Trenton (08690) | 76
Titusville (08560) | 58
Trenton (08628) | 52
Princeton (08542) | 48
Trenton (08638) | 48
Trenton (08610) | 44
Trenton (08620) | 36
Trenton (08618) | 33
Trenton (08611) | 22
Princeton (08543) | 10
Trenton (08609) | 6
Trenton (08629) | 5
Princeton (08544) | 2
Trenton (08650) | 2
Windsor (08561) | 2
Trenton (08606) | 1
Trenton (08607) | 1
Essex County
7,504 of 482,579 | 1.55%
Livingston (07039) | 528
Short Hills (07078) | 465
West Orange (07052) | 354
Newark (07114) | 276
Montclair (07042) | 275
Maplewood (07040) | 272
Montclair (07043) | 257
South Orange (07079) | 226
Bloomfield (07003) | 219
Caldwell (07006) | 196
Nutley (07110) | 133
Millburn (07041) | 130
Verona (07044) | 121
Glen Ridge (07028) | 109
Cedar Grove (07009) | 103
Belleville (07109) | 84
Fairfield (07004) | 75
Newark (07105) | 74
Roseland (07068) | 74
Newark (07101) | 54
Essex Fells (07021) | 45
Orange (07050) | 40
Newark (07104) | 39
East Orange (07017) | 27
Irvington (07111) | 24
Newark (07102) | 22
East Orange (07018) | 19
Newark (07106) | 19
Newark (07103) | 18
Newark (07107) | 15
Newark (07108) | 15
Newark (07112) | 14
Caldwell (07007) | 1
Morris County
5,965 of 402,429 | 1.48%
Morristown (07960) | 446
Parsippany (07054) | 268
Chatham (07928) | 249
Randolph (07869) | 214
Morris Plains (07950) | 185
Madison (07940) | 166
Denville (07834) | 164
Mendham (07945) | 136
Montville (07045) | 134
Butler (07405) | 129
Boonton (07005) | 112
East Hanover (07936) | 110
Florham Park (07932) | 109
Mountain Lakes (07046) | 109
Chester (07930) | 96
Rockaway (07866) | 94
Long Valley (07853) | 88
Budd Lake (07828) | 70
Towaco (07082) | 69
Whippany (07981) | 69
Flanders (07836) | 62
Pine Brook (07058) | 45
Cedar Knolls (07927) | 44
Succasunna (07876) | 44
Lake Hopatcong (07849) | 43
Wharton (07885) | 41
Pompton Plains (07444) | 40
Lincoln Park (07035) | 39
Gillette (07933) | 35
Dover (07801) | 34
Lake Hiawatha (07034) | 34
Millington (07946) | 30
Ledgewood (07852) | 26
New Vernon (07976) | 22
Mount Arlington (07856) | 21
Stirling (07980) | 20
Pequannock (07440) | 15
Riverdale (07457) | 12
Green Village (07935) | 11
Landing (07850) | 9
Mount Tabor (07878) | 9
Brookside (07926) | 8
Mine Hill (07803) | 7
Kenvil (07847) | 5
Netcong (07857) | 4
Morristown (07962) | 3
Dover (07802) | 1
Schooleys Mnt (07870) | 1
Middlesex County
8,719 of 609,988 | 1.43%
Monroe Township (08831) | 727
Edison (08820) | 585
East Brunswick (08816) | 461
Piscataway (08854) | 380
Monmouth Jct (08852) | 294
North Brunswick (08902) | 271
Plainsboro (08536) | 260
Old Bridge (08857) | 236
Edison (08817) | 229
Kendall Park (08824) | 194
Cranbury (08512) | 167
S Plainfield (07080) | 128
Iselin (08830) | 110
Metuchen (08840) | 110
Colonia (07067) | 108
Dayton (08810) | 99
Dunellen (08812) | 97
Edison (08837) | 93
Highland Park (08904) | 93
New Brunswick (08901) | 90
Parlin (08859) | 90
Sayreville (08872) | 84
South Amboy (08879) | 78
Woodbridge (07095) | 66
Perth Amboy (08861) | 53
South River (08882) | 51
Fords (08863) | 50
Milltown (08850) | 47
Carteret (07008) | 46
Avenel (07001) | 39
Spotswood (08884) | 29
Middlesex (08846) | 28
Helmetta (08828) | 10
Sewaren (07077) | 10
Port Reading (07064) | 7
Keasbey (08832) | 4
New Brunswick (08906) | 2
New Brunswick (08933) | 2
Piscataway (08855) | 2
Edison (08818) | 1
New Brunswick (08903) | 1
Monmouth County
7,180 of 540,144 | 1.33%
Englishtown (07726) | 362
Morganville (07751) | 295
Freehold (07728) | 288
Holmdel (07733) | 266
Marlboro (07746) | 238
Asbury Park (07712) | 203
Matawan (07747) | 176
Long Branch (07740) | 165
Colts Neck (07722) | 153
Eatontown (07724) | 147
Howell (07731) | 140
Rumson (07760) | 136
Middletown (07748) | 127
Red Bank (07701) | 119
Belmar (07719) | 115
Neptune (07753) | 85
W Long Branch (07764) | 84
Oakhurst (07755) | 79
Deal (07723) | 68
Manasquan (08736) | 66
Spring Lake (07762) | 65
Hazlet (07730) | 60
Fair Haven (07704) | 56
Allentown (08501) | 55
Keyport (07735) | 54
Lincroft (07738) | 53
Allenhurst (07711) | 52
Little Silver (07739) | 50
Atl Highlands (07716) | 49
Perrineville (08535) | 47
Farmingdale (07727) | 45
Millstone Township (08510) | 45
Monmouth Beach (07750) | 41
Brielle (08730) | 33
Oceanport (07757) | 33
Cream Ridge (08514) | 31
Shrewsbury (07702) | 31
Sea Girt (08750) | 28
Highlands (07732) | 22
Bradley Beach (07720) | 20
Keansburg (07734) | 17
Belford (07718) | 16
Port Monmouth (07758) | 15
Leonardo (07737) | 13
Cliffwood (07721) | 12
Avon By The Sea (07717) | 11
Ocean Grove (07756) | 11
Allenwood (08720) | 7
Tennent (07763) | 4
Roosevelt (08555) | 2
Adelphia (07710) | 1
Fort Monmouth (07703) | 1
Imlaystown (08526) | 1
Navesink (07752) | 1
Hudson County
3,946 of 303,909 | 1.30%
Jersey City (07302) | 466
Hoboken (07030) | 261
Secaucus (07094) | 173
Jersey City (07305) | 164
West New York (07093) | 159
North Bergen (07047) | 133
Jersey City (07310) | 130
Bayonne (07002) | 129
Jersey City (07306) | 120
Jersey City (07307) | 114
Weehawken (07086) | 109
Jersey City (07304) | 93
Kearny (07032) | 80
Union City (07087) | 73
Harrison (07029) | 65
Jersey City (07311) | 14
Jersey City (07303) | 1
Secaucus (07096) | 1
Hunterdon County
1,504 of 118,945 | 1.26%
Flemington (08822) | 236
Lebanon (08833) | 88
Whitehouse Stn (08889) | 83
Califon (07830) | 62
Lambertville (08530) | 57
Pittstown (08867) | 53
Annandale (08801) | 45
Ringoes (08551) | 44
Clinton (08809) | 42
Stockton (08559) | 37
Milford (08848) | 36
Glen Gardner (08826) | 28
Asbury (08802) | 26
Hampton (08827) | 22
Frenchtown (08825) | 21
High Bridge (08829) | 15
Bloomsbury (08804) | 9
Oldwick (08858) | 6
Baptistown (08803) | 4
Rosemont (08556) | 4
Sergeantsville (08557) | 4
Pottersville (07979) | 3
Stanton (08885) | 2
Three Bridges (08887) | 2
Camden County
3,718 of 379,491 | 0.98%
Cherry Hill (08002) | 412
Cherry Hill (08003) | 372
Voorhees (08043) | 303
Haddonfield (08033) | 187
Sicklerville (08081) | 155
Cherry Hill (08034) | 120
Collingswood (08108) | 112
Blackwood (08012) | 82
Clementon (08021) | 74
Merchantville (08109) | 67
Berlin (08009) | 43
Oaklyn (08107) | 42
Haddon Heights (08035) | 33
Audubon (08106) | 28
Atco (08004) | 24
West Berlin (08091) | 23
Bellmawr (08031) | 22
Somerdale (08083) | 22
Pennsauken (08110) | 18
Stratford (08084) | 15
Mount Ephraim (08059) | 14
Magnolia (08049) | 12
Runnemede (08078) | 12
Barrington (08007) | 11
Glendora (08029) | 11
Gloucester City (08030) | 9
Gibbsboro (08026) | 8
Camden (08105) | 6
Camden (08104) | 5
Lawnside (08045) | 5
Camden (08103) | 4
Waterford Wrks (08089) | 4
Bellmawr (08099) | 3
Camden (08102) | 3
Winslow (08095) | 1
Burlington County
3,578 of 366,839 | 0.98%
Moorestown (08057) | 307
Mount Laurel (08054) | 305
Marlton (08053) | 266
Medford (08055) | 219
Burlington (08016) | 132
Riverton (08077) | 102
Vincentown (08088) | 96
Bordentown (08505) | 85
Mount Holly (08060) | 79
Riverside (08075) | 73
Chesterfield (08515) | 72
Columbus (08022) | 70
Lumberton (08048) | 58
Willingboro (08046) | 45
Hainesport (08036) | 40
Browns Mills (08015) | 34
Maple Shade (08052) | 31
Florence (08518) | 27
Palmyra (08065) | 24
Trenton (08641) | 21
Pemberton (08068) | 18
Beverly (08010) | 15
Wrightstown (08562) | 14
Roebling (08554) | 9
Fort Dix (08640) | 7
Chatsworth (08019) | 5
Cookstown (08511) | 2
Rancocas (08073) | 2
Jobstown (08041) | 1
Juliustown (08042) | 1
New Gretna (08224) | 1
New Lisbon (08064) | 1
Union County
3,969 of 412,190 | 0.96%
Westfield (07090) | 374
Summit (07901) | 329
Scotch Plains (07076) | 221
Berkeley Hghts (07922) | 171
Cranford (07016) | 157
Union (07083) | 154
New Providence (07974) | 118
Linden (07036) | 109
Springfield (07081) | 95
Rahway (07065) | 85
Mountainside (07092) | 74
Plainfield (07060) | 73
Clark (07066) | 71
Fanwood (07023) | 57
Elizabeth (07202) | 48
Elizabeth (07208) | 43
Hillside (07205) | 43
Roselle (07203) | 43
Roselle Park (07204) | 38
Elizabeth (07206) | 27
Plainfield (07063) | 26
Elizabeth (07201) | 25
Kenilworth (07033) | 24
Plainfield (07062) | 22
Garwood (07027) | 12
Vauxhall (07088) | 6
Elizabeth (07207) | 1
Plainfield (07061) | 1
Summit (07902) | 1
Ocean County
4,023 of 478,030 | 0.84%
Lakewood (08701) | 561
Jackson (08527) | 234
Toms River (08753) | 205
Toms River (08755) | 143
Pt Pleasant Bch (08742) | 129
Manahawkin (08050) | 114
Brick (08724) | 106
Brick (08723) | 102
Barnegat (08005) | 72
Manchester Township (08759) | 71
Toms River (08757) | 66
Bayville (08721) | 63
Tuckerton (08087) | 63
Beach Haven (08008) | 58
Forked River (08731) | 56
Beachwood (08722) | 36
Lanoka Harbor (08734) | 26
Waretown (08758) | 20
Lavallette (08735) | 19
Mantoloking (08738) | 16
Seaside Heights (08751) | 14
New Egypt (08533) | 12
West Creek (08092) | 12
Seaside Park (08752) | 10
Island Heights (08732) | 8
Barnegat Light (08006) | 6
Lakehurst (08733) | 6
Pine Beach (08741) | 6
Ocean Gate (08740) | 3
Toms River (08754) | 3
Normandy Beach (08739) | 2
Sussex County
935 of 127,753 | 0.73%
Sparta (07871) | 182
Newton (07860) | 80
Andover (07821) | 60
Sussex (07461) | 54
Hamburg (07419) | 43
Hopatcong (07843) | 32
Highland Lakes (07422) | 25
Vernon (07462) | 21
Branchville (07826) | 20
Stanhope (07874) | 18
Franklin (07416) | 14
Lafayette (07848) | 14
Montague (07827) | 11
Glenwood (07418) | 8
Augusta (07822) | 6
Stockholm (07460) | 6
Ogdensburg (07439) | 4
Layton (07851) | 1
Mc Afee (07428) | 1
Middleville (07855) | 1
Tranquility (07879) | 1
Gloucester County
1,596 of 220,755 | 0.72%
Sewell (08080) | 170
Mullica Hill (08062) | 122
Williamstown (08094) | 106
Deptford (08096) | 97
Swedesboro (08085) | 97
Glassboro (08028) | 51
Franklinville (08322) | 33
Pitman (08071) | 28
Mickleton (08056) | 25
Wenonah (08090) | 25
Thorofare (08086) | 24
Mantua (08051) | 23
Mount Royal (08061) | 20
Clarksboro (08020) | 19
Clayton (08312) | 16
Westville (08093) | 13
Newfield (08344) | 10
Gibbstown (08027) | 6
Paulsboro (08066) | 6
Woodbury Hghts (08097) | 6
National Park (08063) | 4
Malaga (08328) | 3
Bridgeport (08014) | 1
Ewan (08025) | 1
Grenloch (08032) | 1
Cape May County
576 of 79,793 | 0.72%
Ocean City (08226) | 64
Cape May Court House (08210) | 51
Cape May (08204) | 50
Wildwood (08260) | 38
Avalon (08202) | 24
Ocean View (08230) | 19
Villas (08251) | 15
Marmora (08223) | 13
Sea Isle City (08243) | 11
Woodbine (08270) | 11
Stone Harbor (08247) | 10
Cp May Point (08212) | 6
Rio Grande (08242) | 3
Strathmere (08248) | 2
Dennisville (08214) | 1
Atlantic County
1,329 of 199,888 | 0.66%
Egg Harbor Township (08234) | 163
Absecon (08205) | 81
Mays Landing (08330) | 76
Hammonton (08037) | 61
Margate City (08402) | 51
Linwood (08221) | 48
Ventnor City (08406) | 39
Brigantine (08203) | 37
Egg Harbor City (08215) | 35
Atlantic City (08401) | 34
Northfield (08225) | 33
Absecon (08201) | 23
Pleasantville (08232) | 17
Somers Point (08244) | 16
Longport (08403) | 11
Port Republic (08241) | 7
Richland (08350) | 5
Buena (08310) | 2
Dorothy (08317) | 2
Landisville (08326) | 2
Milmay (08340) | 2
Minotola (08341) | 2
Newtonville (08346) | 2
Cologne (08213) | 1
Estell Manor (08319) | 1
Leeds Point (08220) | 1
Pomona (08240) | 1
Passaic County
2,306 of 34,8902 | 0.66%
Wayne (07470) | 325
Clifton (07013) | 118
Little Falls (07424) | 104
Ringwood (07456) | 76
Haledon (07508) | 72
Hawthorne (07506) | 67
Clifton (07011) | 63
Passaic (07055) | 56
Totowa (07512) | 53
Clifton (07012) | 49
West Milford (07480) | 45
Pompton Lakes (07442) | 41
Oak Ridge (07438) | 36
Paterson (07503) | 35
Hewitt (07421) | 31
Clifton (07014) | 28
Bloomingdale (07403) | 27
Wanaque (07465) | 20
Newfoundland (07435) | 19
Paterson (07502) | 19
Haskell (07420) | 18
Paterson (07501) | 18
Paterson (07504) | 14
Paterson (07514) | 8
Paterson (07524) | 8
Paterson (07513) | 7
Paterson (07522) | 7
Paterson (07505) | 5
Clifton (07015) | 1
Paterson (07509) | 1
Warren County
539 of 94,732 | 0.57%
Hackettstown (07840) | 116
Phillipsburg (08865) | 45
Washington (07882) | 43
Blairstown (07825) | 35
Stewartsville (08886) | 21
Columbia (07832) | 15
Belvidere (07823) | 11
Port Murray (07865) | 10
Great Meadows (07838) | 7
Oxford (07863) | 4
Delaware (07833) | 1
Hope (07844) | 1
Salem County
228 of 53,626 | 0.43%
Elmer (08318) | 32
Woodstown (08098) | 30
Monroeville (08343) | 26
Pennsville (08070) | 20
Penns Grove (08069) | 13
Salem (08079) | 13
Pedricktown (08067) | 5
Alloway (08001) | 1
Hancocks Bridge (08038) | 1
Quinton (08072) | 1
Cumberland County
355 of 110,912 | 0.32%
Vineland (08360) | 59
Vineland (08361) | 56
Bridgeton (08302) | 45
Millville (08332) | 45
Rosenhayn (08352) | 4
Cedarville (08311) | 2
Dorchester (08316) | 1
Fortescue (08321) | 1
Greenwich (08323) | 1
Mauricetown (08329) | 1
Port Norris (08349) | 1
Vineland (08362) | 1
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com
