Elder Care Town Hall — Call with questions Thursday at 7 p.m.

This week, New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott leads a conversation about one of the most difficult and complex transitions many adults ever face — the time when they take responsibility for caring for their own parents.

There are no shortage of questions to consider: Can my parent live alone? If not, should my parent live with me? Can I afford ongoing care? How do I know if and when my parent needs extra help? Is this just forgetfulness, or dementia? What rights do I have, and do they have? What help is out there?

Thursday night, we're taking your questions live on New Jersey 101.5 FM and via Facebook at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Call 800-283-1015 to talk to our experts in the New Jersey 101.5 studio:

• Mary Catherine Lundquist, coordinator of Care2Caregivers at Rutgers University

• Linda Ershow-Levenberg, certified elder law attorney and managing partner at Fink, Rosner, and Ershow-Levenberg

• Dr. Priti Gujar of Geriatric Treatment Resources

ALSO: Representatives of Care2Caregivers and Fink, Rosner, and Ershow-Levenberg will be in our LIVE FACEBOOK CHAT to answer your questions about finding resources, pursuing care and cutting through bureaucracy.

See our previous series on Elder Care for more about the challenges facing families and the options before them.

Our 2018 presentation on Elder Care is below: