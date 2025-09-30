The Eddie Testa Band is playing The Vogel on Friday, October 3rd, with the Jukes horns and lots of surprises. This will be different from when they played together at the Stone Pony.

"We're building a whole other show different than the one we did at The Pony," says Testa on The Steve Trevelise Show.

Eddie Testa / Steve Trevelise Eddie Testa / Steve Trevelise loading...

"We've got some great singers coming who worked out with us. And the band, of course, is going to be there, plus the Jukes' horn section. It's going to be really fun for us to do. We all try to, we try not to repeat anything that we do."

Last summer, I went to see my old pal Eddie Testa at the Headliner in Neptune. When I got there, it was like walking into a time machine.

I was taken back to the many times I saw Eddie, "the original cruiser" playing all over the Jersey shore in the 80's, only this time most of the people were "of a certain age. Yet they all looked much younger than people did back then, and were rocking and rolling just like we did back then. I had such a great time, I ended up singing "Tenth Avenue Freezeout" on stage with Eddie. And I don't usually sing!

Eddie Testa Eddie Testa loading...

Since then, Eddie and his "certain age" crowd have been getting noticed. There were two videos this summer that went viral. One has 170,000 views.

The other has 407,000. Proving you're never too old to rock n roll.

"I think what happens is that you raise your family, you've got and their kids are gone, and now it's time for us," says Testa. As far as I'm concerned, the Age has nothing to do with it. These people are taking better care of themselves. They're looking great. They're feeling great. They're out. They have some disposable money that they go out and spend. And the Jersey Shore is one of the hottest spots in the whole country, as far as I'm concerned."

You can say that again.

Eddie Testa Eddie Testa loading...

"Always was," says Testa there's nothing like the Jersey Shore. You go down to Florida, you go to California, you go to different areas, but there's nothing like the Jersey Shore. Man, there's nothing like it."

It's not only the "certain age" that goes and sees the Eddie Testa band, but the younger crowd as well. Sometimes they'll chide their "elders," but it's all in good fun.

"All these young people are going to be old someday, too. I hope and I pray that they have the energy that my family and friends have to sustain the life that these people are living right now. They're living their best life. You know, I wrote a song called "Living, Loving Life" and that took on a whole new meaning with with our AARP group, if you want to call us that, you can call us whatever you want, but everybody that comes and sees the band, we are so young at heart that it you don't even think about your age. You think about how much fun you're having in your life."

For tickets to see The Eddie Testa Band with the Juke Horn section, Friday, Oct 3rd, at the Vogel, click here.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

15 Rock + Metal Bands Banned by Disney Disney appears to ban bands from their House of Blues venues without much rhyme or reason when it comes to consistency. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Report a correction 👈