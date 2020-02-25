EATONTOWN — Two students at Memorial Middle School are facing criminal charges after a threat against the school was scrawled on the wall of a restroom.

Police on Monday rushed to the school on Grant Avenue after "a threat to school security" was discovered, police said.

Police on Tuesday said that two juveniles were charged with with criminal mischief and creating false public alarm.

"There is no indication that the students intended on following through with the threats," the department said in a written statement.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.