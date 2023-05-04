East Orange 20-year-old shot dead in Newark, police say

NEWARK — A 20-year-old was shot dead and found by police in a car Wednesday night, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

As of now, police don't know who's responsible for the death of Jayden Jarvis, of East Orange.

Responding to a report of gun shots on the 200 block of 4th Street in Newark at around 9:40 p.m. on May 3, police soon learned there was a motor vehicle accident in the area and found Jarvis in his car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the prosecutor's office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

