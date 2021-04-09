East Brunswick man charge with assaulting cops in pro-Trump riot

NEWARK — Another New Jersey man was arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Quaglin was charged Wednesday with assaulting police officers during the breach.

A criminal affidavit prepared by the FBI in support of the charges alleged that video and still photos showed Christopher Quaglin, wearing an American flag-themed hoodie with the words “Make America Great Again” on it, attacking several police officers during the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Quaglin, of East Brunswick, is also accused of having taken officers' protective shields and passing them to other rioters, and later using one of the shields himself to attack an officer, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also alleged that Quaglin can be seen on video spraying the officers with a chemical irritant.

An anonymous tipster provided the FBI with four videos from a Facebook account under the name “Chris Trump” that showed Quaglin at the Capitol and at his hotel afterward, according to the affidavit.

In one of the hotel videos, Quaglin allegedly spoke about being pepper spray and said, “I'm sure I'm going to make the news.”

Quaglin was charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance by videoconference in Newark on Wednesday afternoon.

An attorney representing Quaglin declined comment Wednesday.

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot