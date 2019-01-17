Eagles losing makes little girl cry

There was lots of crying among Eagles fans after they lost the NFC Divisional playoff game to the New Orleans Saints. But the one that will tug at your heart strings comes from 6 year old Giavonna Innamorato of Edison. A first grader at James Monroe Elementary school who's also an Edison Jets cheerleader sobbed uncontrollably after watching the game at an Eagles themed birthday party for her mother.

The party was one reason Giavonna thought her favorite team would win, the other was because comedian Kevin Hart said so . And as we all know comedians never lie.

At least at 6 years old, Giavonna will get to see a lot more Eagles playoff games. It could've be worse, imagine she was 6 years old when the Jets won their last playoff game?

Go Giants!

