Dump truck ignites after crash with SUV on Route 1 in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A fiery crash involving a dump truck and an SUV closed Route 1 in both directions Tuesday morning.

The dump truck flipped onto its side and caught fire after hitting the SUV on the northbound side near Northumberland Road in South Brunswick around 8:50 a.m., Deputy Police Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5.

A picture shows heavy damage to the SUV, which appears to have struck a fire hydrant.

Ryan said there was at least one serious injury.

The crash is under investigation and a cause has not yet been determined.

As of 9:30 a.m., the road remained closed.

It was the second serious car crash in South Brunswick in the past two days. Police said two cars crashed on Route 130 at Friendship Road during Monday afternoon's commute.

Overturned truck on Route 1 in South Brunswick (South Brunswick police)

