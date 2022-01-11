Dumb new laws that prove that NJ Legislature is clueless (Opinion)

Over the past year, the New Jersey Legislature has been working hard to implement new laws for 2022.

They’re laws that may affect us every day, but do nothing to improve the real fiscal problems that plague New Jerseyans every day: High taxes, property taxes, business restrictions, government overreach and laws galore that will ultimately make being a New Jersey resident a lot more difficult.

This proves that rather than just sitting there and twiddling their thumbs, our legislators just come up with stuff. They try to prove that they’re doing something by passing feel good laws that do very little to nothing to actually improve our quality life here in the state.

Check out some of the changes being made this year. Let me know if your life will be significantly—or even remotely—improved by any of them.