Drug overdose kills 2 men, hospitalizes 3 in Red Bank, cops say

RED BANK — Two men who overdosed on opioids died and three others were hospitalized early Sunday morning at the same Monmouth County home, according to police.

Red Bank police chief Darren McConnell told New Jersey 101.5 that officers responded around 12:30 a.m. after getting a report of a "possible problem" at the house at 85 Bank St. in Red Bank.

Police said they gave Narcan brand naloxone to four of the unresponsive men inside the single family house and also performed CPR on two of the men.

Two men, age 29 and 35, were pronounced dead at the home, McConnell said, while three others were hospitalized at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

McConnell said there was evidence to indicate usage of illegal street drugs rather than preseciption medication. The exact type of drugs is pending lab tests, according to the chief.

McConnell did not release the identities of any one involved in the incident.

Foul play is not suspected pending toxicology results and the overdoses appear to be "accidental," McConnell said.

McConnell told Red Bank Green that there was another adult and two children in the home who were not involved in the overdose.

