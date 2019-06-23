BRICK — A crash involving vehicles that had pulled over on the Garden State Parkway on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.

Police said a Ford Explorer traveling north near mile marker 93.3 veered into the right shoulder and struck a parked Hyundai Santa Fe, which got pushed into the Honda CR-V that was parked in front.

At the time of the crash, the drivers were outside the two cars on the shoulder. But two passengers were still inside the Hyundai. One of them died at the scene.

Rescuers rushed the other Hyundai passenger, who had serious injuries, and the driver of the Ford, who had minor injuries, to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Police on Saturday did not release the names of the people involved.

Investigators have not said whether they know why the Ford went onto the shoulder or why the two vehicles on the shoulder had pulled over.

The crash left two lanes on the Parkway closed for three hours.

