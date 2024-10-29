Dream on! This is the type of business New Jerseyans long to own
We may all dream of owning our own business, but few of us actually live out the fantasy.
Have you ever wondered if your dream business matched that of your fellow members of the Garden State?
A survey was performed by Market Beat to better understand what would be the dream job in each state across the U.S.
Our survey shows that Americans dream of owning businesses that aren’t just about profit but also about preserving traditions, sharing passions, and building community connections,” says Matt Paulson, founder of Market Beat.
These are the businesses that give life to our neighborhoods and inspire others to follow their entrepreneurial dreams.
New Yorkers fantasize about owning a Hamptons beachfront restaurant. Meanwhile, our neighbors in Pennsylvania want to own a Philadelphia art gallery.
As for us?
Owning a bed and breakfast in Cape May is New Jersey’s dream business.
According to Market Beat:
New Jerseyans' top choice would be to own a Cape May bed and breakfast.
Cape May is famous for its charming Victorian homes, and owning a bed and breakfast in this historic town would be a perfect fit for those who love hospitality and history.
It’s about providing elegant accommodations in a beautifully restored home, offering gourmet breakfasts, and giving guests a relaxing, romantic getaway by the sea.
After running a bed and breakfast, owning music venue was the top choice for New Jerseyans.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
