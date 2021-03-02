Dr. Oz and cop help save man’s life at Newark Airport

TV celebrity doctor Dr. Oz helped revive a man who collapsed late Monday night at a luggage carousel at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens said Mehmet Oz was getting his luggage in Terminal A and noticed the man on the floor not breathing with a faint pulse just after 11 p.m.

He and Port Authority Police Officer Jeffrey Croissant administered CPR on the man, who began breathing on his own after several cycles of CPR, according to Valens.

On his Twitter account, Oz credited a defibrillator in the terminal for helping to save the 60-year-old New Jersey man's life.

"As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator," Oz said.

Croissant said the man "looked like a tree falling" and that he didn't recognize Oz.

"Everyone wears masks," Croissant said. "What better help to have than a cardiac surgeon?"

Oz told TMZ that the man, who was traveling with his wife, had turned "a horrible color" and had foam coming out of his mouth.

The man, who was not identified, was in intensive care on Tuesday afternoon.

