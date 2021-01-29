Dozens of TV shows, movies being filmed all over NJ this year

Like most things, 2020 was a tough year for the TV and film industry. But there's been a rebound in film production in the Garden State this past fall with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Dozens of TV shows and movies are being filmed in New Jersey this year.

Steven Gorelick, executive director of the NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission, said nobody is allowed on a set unless he or she has to be there. Social distancing and masks are heavily enforced on sets. Sets are divided in different regions were certain people are allowed.

Gorelick said he's thrilled production on many projects is ramping up in New Jersey because this industry is vital to the state's economy. In 2019, revenue rose to $420 million, whereas, prior to tax incentives, it was $67 million. Also in 2019, he said more than 10,000 jobs were created in the state in the film and TV industry.

New Jersey has become a destination of choice for the film and TV industry. In addition to the tax incentive programs , there are so many choice settings to film from the mountains to the shore, to rural and city spots. Everything is just minutes from each other, not hours, Gorelick said.

Gorelick also said there's a large talent base in the Garden State and the people who make TV shows and movies live here. It also doesn't hurt that New Jersey is conveniently located to New York City and Philadelphia where there's a lot of production to take place.

Some projects coming out include a CBS series "The Equalizer" starring Queen Latifah and Chris Noth. Scenes are filming in Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties. It's premiering after the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

Another CBS series filming in New Jersey is called "Ways and Means" starring actor Patrick Dempsey. It's a political drama set in Washington, D.C., although scenes are filmed in Trenton.

Season Two of "Wutang: An American Saga," a Hulu series, is being filmed in a studio in Kearny, Jersey City, Paterson and Newark.

A TV show called "Dr. Death" starring Alec Baldwin and Joshua Jackson just filmed in Paterson. That's a new series for the streaming service, Peacock Network.

Episodes of the CBS TV series, "FBI Most Wanted" are commonly filmed in Bloomingdale, Morristown and Florham Park.

Features for Netflix, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, over a dozen independent movies are also being worked on as well as TV series from Apple TV Plus, NBC, Hulu, Showtime, Amazon Prime.

There's also a Lifetime movie being filmed in Haddonfield, Collingswood, Paterson and Ramsey premiering on Valentine's Day.

On top of that, studios are reopening, including Palisades Studio in Kearny.

"It's the absolute whipped cream on the ice cream that you get to actually see these wonderful New Jersey locations and how incredible they look on the big screen or on your television screen," Gorelick said.