NEWARK — Two 18-year-old city residents were shot dead Thursday night, and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday that an ongoing investigation has so far yielded no arrests.

Newark police officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. on May 19 to the 400 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue, according to a release from the prosecutor's office, where they found two wounded men identified as Saeed Jan and Angel Vargas.

Both were transported to University Hospital, where Jan was pronounced dead just after 8:30 that night, followed by Vargas shortly after 11 p.m., prosecutors said.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the incident as a double homicide and said no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office additionally told New Jersey 101.5 that no persons of interest have yet been identified, and a motive has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tipline at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (847-7432).

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

