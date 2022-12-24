It's not uncommon to find different types of insects inside the house throughout the year. Whether it's through the crack under the door or a hole in the window screen, if there's an opening, something will see it.

Oftentimes, this activity increases during the fall months. This makes sense, however, since some of these insects might just be looking for a warmer place to be while temperatures outside drop.

Flies naturally come top of mind since they'll be flying indoors any opportunity they get. And they're quick to do it as well. Most people, however, aren't afraid of flies and have no problem trying to swat them.

There is one insect, however, that people tend to be more afraid of. And it's one that can also still be found inside New Jersey's homes, even as the cold air arrives.

Immigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections Getty Images loading...

For a lot of people, just the sight of a spider or spider web is terrifying. Just the thought of a spider attack might be enough to cause high anxiety.

But before you go in to kill it, take a moment to think of why that might not be the best idea. Now I know, why in the world wouldn't we want to kill a spider inside my home?

Yes, there are some poisonous spiders that reside in The Garden State, but not many. In fact, a vast majority of New Jersey's spiders are actually harmless to people.

But a very small chance is still a chance, so why take the risk? Well, it has to do more with the benefits spiders provide us in New Jersey.

Aedes aegypti mosquito AP loading...

For one, spiders eat insects that are harmful to people, such as mosquitoes. Flies are also at risk of being caught in a spider's web and becoming a meal for them.

When it comes to an indoor spider web, the same thing applies. If a mosquito or fly gets inside the house, it's at risk of being captured by the spider.

Also to note that spiders far and large want nothing to do with humans. In fact, they may be more scared of us than we are of them.

Gargolas/Thinkstock Gargolas/Thinkstock loading...

And those webs they're building aren't meant for us at all. In fact, a spider will most likely keep to its corner instead of trying to put itself in danger. Like most living things, it may only attack if it's feeling threatened.

Spiders inside the house during winter most likely entered earlier in the fall and keep to a dark area of the house where it's warmer than the outside. But again, it's not looking to cause any harm to you.

With that said, some might prefer to have their house insect-free, no matter the benefits some might provide to people. And that's OK, there's nothing wrong with wanting a spider-free home.

One thing to try is to keep those darker areas dust-free. Spiders like dark and dirty locations where they can hide, so trying to keep those spaces clean and clutter-free may help deter them.

spider shape hanging in the air in blue sky and white clouds background Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

But if you can, try not to kill it. If possible, capture it in a cup or something you can use to help transport it outside. Spiders are very beneficial to New Jersey and should be allowed to live (Click here to check out a full list of common spiders found in New Jersey).

Texas Baker's Amazingly Realistic Animal Cakes Check out Dusty Sinclair's amazing cakes, below!