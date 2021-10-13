Don’t fall for this new scam in Hunterdon County

Authorities are warning people in New Jersey, especially in Hunterdon County, not to fall for a new scam that’s being tried there.

Here’s how the scam works, according to MyCentralJersey: an organization was advertising on social media that there would be three craft fairs, an autumn fair, a Thanksgiving one, and a Christmas one. The ad gave instructions to would-be vendors for the fairs to fill out an application and make an electronic payment. Of course, there were no fairs.

It’s all a scam.

Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown, told My Central Jersey: “Scams have been on the rise and they strike when people are at their most vulnerable, during a pandemic or after a natural disaster, or during the holidays," Brown said. "Residents should do their homework and research a company before sending money to anyone."

The Better Business Bureau is also warning consumers to be skeptical of online fairs that charge admission; these, too, are scams.

They advise researching the events and ask for references before sending any money. They also warn that any business that is hard to reach or doesn’t have a physical address should be investigated further.

Verify their contact information and check the BBB for complaints about the business to be sure you’re dealing with a legitimate event promoter.

Also, any offers of unusual benefits or perks should be viewed suspiciously: if it seems fishy or too good to be true, investigate further.

Sheriff Brown advises people to contact local law enforcement with any suspicious come-ons.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges

What to know about the spotted lanternfly & tree of heaven in NJ How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find egg masses from the spotted lanternfly