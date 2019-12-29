Dog weighing only 17 pounds rescued in Paterson, shelter says

PATERSON — The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge is helping care for an emaciated dog named “Reese” found on a street on Saturday night.

The Bergen County-based shelter's executive director, Megan Brinster, said Paterson's Animal Control officer was alerted to the 17-pound pit bull on a city sidewalk.

Volunteers from the shelter and Jersey Pits Rescue were sent to recover Reese, and took her for treatment at Oradell Animal Hospital, where she continues her recovery, according to Brinster.

"Reese’s pulse is normal but her temperature is low and she is incredibly weak. She has been able to lift her head and even give kisses as her wounds are delicately cleaned. Reese is on IV fluids and being warmed slowly. Because of her fragile condition, everything has to be introduced extremely slowly. It is heartbreaking that even warmth and food were withheld from this precious girl before rescue," Brinster said.

Brinster also said despite her frail condition, the dog has been "wagging her tail and interacting sweetly with staff."

Vetrinarians estimate Reese is two-years-old, but Brinster said they will not be sure of what type of pit bull the dog is, until she gains more weight on her way to recovery.

"She has signs of neglect. The wounds she has look like sores; we're waiting for the vets to confirm that. But unless there's some underlying medical condition it appears she is suffering from starvation and lack of nutrition. We're awaiting tests to confirm there isn't some underlying cause for that weight loss but it looks like a case of abuse and neglect right now," Brinster said.

"She's a young, resilient little one at this point. She certainly got lucky to be found by someone who called us. She wouldn't have made it through the night at that point," Brinster said.

The rescue is seeking donations on its Facebook page to help with Reese's recovery.

Paterson police did not immediately return a message on Sunday afternoon.

Reese, an emaciated dog found on a Paterson street (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge)

