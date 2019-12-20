Dog shot at NJ fire scene after biting, charging firefighters

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Police had to shoot a dog that bit a firefighter and charged at a second firefighter battling a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Flames were shooting out a second-story window of the house on Fisher and Stratford avenues when firefighters arrived about 4:40 p.m., according to the Unexcelled Fire Company of Neptune.

The dog was hit once and is expected to survive, police Capt. Michael McGhee told the Asbury Park Press.

Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals executive director Ross Licitra told New Jersey 101.5 that the dog was treated at a veterinary hospital. Despite an influenza outbreak at its shelter in Eatontown, the MCSPCA is still doing animal control as those dogs are kept in a separate area.

Neither McGhee nor Licitra said what breed of dog was involved.

Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted five people from two families with temporary housing, food and clothing needs.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Fire at a house on Fisher Ave in Neptune Township (Neptune Township OEM)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

