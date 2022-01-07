Dog rescued on busy NJ highway will be up for adoption soon

Here’s an update to a story we had earlier this week: the dog nicknamed “Clifford” that was rescued by a New Jersey trucker on a busy highway is doing well and will be available for adoption soon.

According to MyCentralJersey, Jonathan Bolanos was ending a run from Florida on Dec. 30 and was looking forward to the holiday break. He had just gotten off the Turnpike at Exit 6 near Florence when he came upon a traffic jam with cars stopped in all three lanes.

Bolanos looked for an accident, but there wasn't one. What there was, however, was a loose dog running around scared in the road. Bolanos stopped and the dog ran right at him.

The dog ran under Bolanos’ truck and stayed there. Bolanos and other Good Samaritans tried repeatedly to get Clifford to come out. Eventually, he was coaxed out and turned over to animal control officers.

Now, MyCentralJersey.com is reporting that Clifford will soon be available for adoption.

For those who have expressed interest in Clifford, he will be available for adoption through the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive in West Hampton. Call 609-265-5073 for more information.

Of course, Bencivengo points out that if you can’t get Clifford, there are plenty of other animals to adopt.

