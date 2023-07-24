Dog killed, child injured in a hit and run in Readington, NJ

🔴 A boy was injured and his dog killed by a hit and run driver in Readington Township

🔴 Police are looking for the driver

🔴 Residents are urged to check their cameras for the vehicle

READINGTON — Township police are looking for the driver of a dark Chevrolet SUV who may have been involved in a hit-and-run on Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to Main Street and Whitehouse Avenue around 9 a.m. on July 21, after a boy and his dog were hit by a vehicle as they were crossing the street.

The child suffered minor injuries and was later released from a local hospital, according to the Readington Township Police Department. However, unfortunately, the dog later died.

According to witnesses and the victim’s account of the incident, the vehicle was described as a newer body-style Chevrolet Suburban SUV with a chrome grille and tinted front windows.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Route 523 (Main Street) toward Flemington.

Readington police are asking anyone with cameras, either residential or vehicle mounted to check them for this vehicle.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom