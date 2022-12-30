Firefighters brave a frigid West Windsor, NJ lake to save a dog

WEST WINDSOR — Officials have been warning all week that the outdoor ice is too thin to walk on despite the recent frigid temperatures.

In West Windsor, firefighters had to rescue a dog who was literally on thin ice at Bear Creek Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.

The trio responded to Village Grande for an animal in distress. While en route, the units were made aware that it was a dog stuck on the surface of the icy creek, just a short distance from the roadway.

Dog stuck on ice (Photo Credit: West Windsor Professional Firefighters) Dog stuck on ice (Photo Credit: West Windsor Professional Firefighters) loading...

The dog’s owner had called 911 after unsuccessfully trying to rescue the pet.

One firefighter entered the water, was able to grab the pup, and return to the bank to pass him over to two other firefighters.

After getting out of the water, the dog was brought to an area to warm up while the owner arranged to take the animal to a vet for evaluation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

