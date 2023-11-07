Dog food sold in NJ recalled over salmonella health risk

Another product recall that affects New Jersey has been announced. And this time, it involves our pets.

A commonly found dog food sold throughout the Garden State has been voluntarily recalled over a possible salmonella health risk. Mid America Pet Food, which is based in Texas, has recalled one of its popular dog food brands after tests confirmed salmonella was present in the food.

Mid America Pet Food brand varieties of Victor Super Premium Dog Food are the varieties affected by the recall. According to fda.gov, the recall applies to "select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility because it can be contaminated with Salmonella."

Dog Bowl / Dog Food Canva loading...

As of the date of the recall, which was first issued on October 30, 2023, no reports of illness have been reported. However, because testing confirmed the presence of salmonella, the company decided to voluntarily recall its Victor Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula dog food.

But the risk goes beyond pets. Cross contamination might also occur resulting in people getting infected with salmonella.

Anyone who handles the dog food is especially at risk. According to fda.gov, symptoms to watch for are "nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever,"' along with rare, but "more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms."

Victor Dog Food Bag Chewy.com loading...

The Victor Super Premium Dog Food affected are the Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula bags with an expiration date of 6/12/2024. This affects the 5, 15, and 40-pound bags with lot numbers 1000016890, 1000016891, and 1000016892 printed on the back.

Customers who have the affected product within their home are advised to discard the dog food immediately so that it remains inaccessible to pets, children, and wildlife.

Dog bowls and any other surfaces that had contact with contaminated dog food should be sterilized to reduce the possible spread of salmonella throughout the home. Again, this recall is voluntary and based on the test results of the product.

Dog food bowl / Dog eating Canva loading...

Numerous retailers throughout New Jersey sell Victor Super Premium Dog Food Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula, including Tractor Supply Company. Click Here for a store finder to see other retailers throughout The Garden State that may have been affected by the salmonella recall.

Affected customers should not return recalled dog food to the place of purchase. Instead, customers are urged to call 1-888-428-7544 or email info@mapf.com for more information.

