Dog dies from heat in cage — Brick owner charged

BRICK — A dog died on Sunday after being left on a second-floor balcony in the extreme heat.

Neighbors called police when they noticed the dog in "severe distress" and unconscious inside a cage in the condo complex on Northrup Drive just before 6 p.m., according to police. Officers first tried to cool the dog with water and then enlisted neighbors to lower the dog, believed to be a cane corso.

Police believe the dog had been left on the escape for several hours.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the high temperature in nearby Wall was 95 on Sunday (in the shade) with a heat index up to 102.

Officer Keith Prendeville and Sgt. Paul Catalina, both K-9 officers and recently assigned to the role of Brick humane law enforcement officers, wrapped the dog in a wet paper towel and took her to Jersey Shore Veterinary Hospital. Her condition deteriorated and she passed away early Tuesday.

Owner Jonathan Correa, who could not be located on Sunday at his home, was charged with failing to provide necessary care to an animal/living creature, exposing an animal to adverse weather conditions and failing to provide a shelter of the proper size and failing to obtain a dog license.

Correa was processed at headquarters and released with a court summons.

While cane corsos are a short-hair breed, they are like other dogs and don't tolerate high heat. Dogs are also susceptible to humidity.