Does Chris Christie have a chance at becoming president this time?

Our former governor, Chris Christie, appears to be running for president again. According to the report from Reuters News, he will be making his announcement Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Christie, perhaps the most transactional figure in American politics, has no chance of becoming president.

As you recall last time, as soon as Donald Trump appeared to be the front-runner and the probable nominee for the Republican Party, Christie threw his support behind Trump.

It’s very likely Chris Christie knows he doesn’t have a real chance of becoming president.

But he’s got a taste of being in the game with real power and he’s not ready to give it up.

So, he’ll be in the run for a while until the probable nominee appears imminent, then he’ll back him. Hoping for a cabinet post or some other perk, maybe not if it’s Trump.

Christie severed ties with Trump a while ago. And he has come out strongly against the former president over the Jan. 6 debacle.

Some of us had high hopes for Christie during his first term but in his second term, it was obvious he was not in the job for the people of New Jersey. He was in the job to get to the next level. That's what makes him a transactional politician.

Judi and I had lunch with him in his office two years in a row early in his first term. When it became obvious, he didn't need our association, he ignored us. That's fine. That's politics.

Maybe he’s betting that if the country is going to go for Republican, it would be a more moderate Republican like himself. American voters are fickle and sometimes shallow.

His appearance and his speech issue will probably keep him from the top tier. But the fact that he’s all about Chris Christie and his legacy, and nothing else, should preclude New Jerseyans from supporting our former governor as a potential presidential candidate.

But I wish him well!

