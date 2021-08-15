NJ shore living: Complete guide to dock & dine restaurants in 2021

This is one of my favorite parts of living at the Jersey Shore!

There are restaurants, bars and cafés that are located right along the water and all you have to do is pull up in your boat and they are ready to serve you the second you step on land.

THAT is what I am talking about.

But I bet you didn't know just how many dock & dine restaurants there are at the Jersey Shore and where they are located.

So what do you say we load you up with the necessary information for you to treat yourself this Summer? Take advantage!

Here is your full guide so you know exactly where you can go the second you set sail.

Let's take a look!

If I missed any Dock & Dine locations at the Jersey Shore, please email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia so I can add it to the list!

