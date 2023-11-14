🔴 No warnings about water beads are enough, a New Jersey congressman says

🔴 A U.S. agency says it's heard from parents about dangerous consequences

🔴 The absorbent balls can swallow up a kid's internal fluids

Seemingly innocent, super-absorbent gel balls that are often marketed as toys, or sensory aids for kids, can actually be deadly, according to officials who are pushing to get these products off of store and online shelves.

At a press conference in Neptune on Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission joined U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, for an announcement about legislation being introduced this week to ban water beads that are marketed for kids.

"Water beads come in all sorts of bright rainbow colors, tend to look like candy, and are often labeled as non-toxic," Pallone said. "They look and sound fun, but the reality is these colorful products can become deadly or cause serious injuries when swallowed by children."

The tiny beads expand to a little bit smaller than the size of a marble when users place them in water. Depending on the brand, the balls grow to full size in about three to six hours.

Dangers of water beads

The CPSC says it has heard from parents whose children ingested water beads and suffered severe consequences, including death. When swallowed by children, the agency says, water beads can quickly absorb bodily fluids and swell to block intestines or cause other injuries. Or kids may place the beads, at any size, in their ear canals.

"All small children who have access to water beads are at risk," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

Pallone's office says estimates suggest that ingesting water beads has resulted in 7,800 emergency room visits between 2016 and 2022.

The products are sold in major stores and are easily found through online retailers. One package can contain tens of thousands of balls.

"No warnings are enough. They have to be banned," Pallone said.

Pallone's office noted that the ban will target water beads that are marketed as tools for kids. The CPSC says water beads are promoted as crafts, as tactile toys for children with autism, and as ammunition for toy guns.

Consumer Reports in September released a report about the dangers of water beads, urging the federal government to stop the sale of water beads for kids.

