Everything new you can watch on Disney Plus in January 2022
It’s a relatively light month on Disney+ in January, with only around two dozen films and shows coming to the service. But you’re still getting the streaming premiere of Eternals on January 12, fresh from theaters earlier in the fall, plus four weekly episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. There’s also a documentary special on the making of Hawkeye, new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the ’90s classic The Sandlot.
Here’s a look at everything on Disney+ in January 2022.
Saturday, January 1
New Library Titles
- X-Men: First Class
Wednesday, January 5
New Library Titles
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 2
Friday, January 7
New Library Titles
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- Like Mike
- Like Mike 2
- The Sandlot
Wednesday, January 12
New Library Titles
- Eternals
Disney+ Originals
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 3
Friday, January 14
New Library Titles
- Betty White Goes Wild!
- Catch That Kid
Wednesday, January 19
New Library Titles
- Vets On The Beach (S1)
- Vets On The Beach (S2)
Disney+ Originals
The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Season 2, Episodes 6-10
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye - Premiere
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 4
Wednesday, January 26
New Library Titles
- Random Rings (S1)
- Random Rings (S2)
Disney+ Originals
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 5
Friday, January 28
Disney+ Originals
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild - Premiere