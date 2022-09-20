‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before.

The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.

Fieri last brought his show to Carluccio’s in 2015 (Season 22); part of the review:

“As the name suggests, this is one of the top choice for your Jersey Pizza! But not just your everyday boring pizza, this is the classic coal fired pies which are unmatched in every way. Run by Carlo and Tina, it's a welcoming restaurant that will fill your needs! For those of you whom haven't yet experienced a pizza from a coal fired oven, then expect a well done pie which is famed for the thin and crispy crust. This is thanks to the 1000 degrees of heat it takes to make it just right.”

While I assume he’s going to enjoy some pizza again this time, the episode guide says that he plans on trying the gnocchi as well.

This is not Carluccio’s only brush with fame: Dave Portnoy did one of his Barstool Sports “One bite review” of their plain pie in 2020. He gave it a 7.1 but called it a “basic b---h.”

If you’re interested in what Fieri has to say this time, the episode is scheduled to air on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m.

