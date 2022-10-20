Did you know this famous ‘A Christmas Story’ actor is from NJ?

Did you know this famous ‘A Christmas Story’ actor is from NJ?

It’s the official Christmas movie of the season and every year, families all over the country sit in front of their TV to watch 24 hours of “A Christmas Story.”

OK, maybe it’s only a one-time thing but it’s the movie that’s watched by all during the holidays, and what’s not to love about it?

Now in case you missed it, to everyone’s surprise, the trailer for the sequel was released the other day and we will now have a brand new “A Christmas Story Christmas” movie to watch.

It got me thinking about why we all love this movie so much.

Everyone’s family dynamic behind closed doors is that of the Parker family.

There’s always that one sibling that acts exactly like Randy (usually it’s the middle child).

Then there’s that one scene at dinner where Ralphie’s mom is serving everyone else and can’t sit down for a minute to enjoy it and now that I’m a mom, I can tell you that is 100% accurate.

And there’s not one person that can say they never asked Santa for a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas without getting the “you’ll shoot your eye out” response.

Do I even have to mention the lamp?

And how about Flick getting triple dog dared to put his tongue to a pole to see if it would stick?

We can all relate to Flick and even more so because actor Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, is from New Jersey.

Scott actually grew up in Bridgewater and not only attended grade school there but also went to Bridgewater-Raritan High School.

He later moved to California but still has family and friends right here in the Garden State.

Scott also comes back home to attend the Chiller Theatre convention in Parsippany which is happening Halloween weekend.

How we missed this popular character’s relation to our home state is still blowing my mind.

The great news is that Scott is reprising his role as Flick in the new Christmas Story movie so a little bit of Jersey will be representing once again.

