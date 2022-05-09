Did domestic dispute lead to Camden, NJ fire that displaced 24?

CAMDEN – A Sunday morning apartment fire is being investigated as suspicious because of a domestic disturbance several hours before.

Camden firefighters were called to Building I at the Mystic Place Apartments on Myrtle Avenue around 5 a.m. on Mother's Day and found an eight-unit building completely engulfed in flames, according to the Camden Fire Department. The roof of the building collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.

Twenty-four people from nine families were displaced by the fire, according to Red Cross New Jersey, which said it offered emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing needs.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Several hours before the fire, Camden County police were called to a domestic disturbance in the same building, according to county spokesman Dan Keashen. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the Camden Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire and a possible connection to the domestic call.

Getting out and losing everything

A chain link fence was put up around the building to keep people out of the building.

Jeffrey Ordonez told 6 ABC Action News that he grabbed his three dogs and got out. Bryan Hart said he and his wife and two children are now on the street through no fault of their own

A GoFundMe page was created by Melody Rodriguez to help her great grandmother to put a deposit down and get situated in a new apartment.

