Despite recent good news, Murphy warns about rolling back reopening

TRENTON — New Jersey's coronavirus caseload and the rate of transmission have climbed higher and are “setting off alarms,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

There were 699 new positive cases reported Friday, up from 261 on Thursday, Murphy said. The rate of transmission, which indicates the number of people an infected person passes the virus to, climbed to 1.35 from 1.14.

“The numbers are setting off alarms that we take very seriously," Murphy said.

Murphy didn't announce any rollback to the second of three stages of reopening, but he said the administration wouldn't “sit and take it much longer."

“We will not tolerate these devil-may-care, nonchalant attitudes any longer," he said. “Everyone who walks around refusing to wear a mask, or who hosts an indoor house party, or who overstuffs a boat is directly contributing to these increases."

The total number of positive cases stands at nearly 182,000. There were 10 new deaths reported overnight, putting the death toll at 13,944, with 1,875 fatalities deemed likely from COVID-19.

Despite those figures headed in the wrong direction, Murphy said the state's hospital reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the day ending 10 p.m. Thursday. That's the first time that's happened since March 10.

Murphy called it an “extraordinary milestone."

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

