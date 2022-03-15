WEST WINDSOR — Eleven pairs of sunglasses totaling thousands of dollars were lifted from a Mercer County mall store last month, and police are still seeking the whereabouts of two suspects.

On the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 28, as detailed by the West Windsor Police Department in a March 9 Nixle blotter, a male and female suspect were said to have entered the Sunglass Hut location inside MarketFair on Route 1, taken the designer sunglasses, and fled before officers arrived.

The shoplifted frames had a combined value of approximately $4,500, police said.

West Windsor Police Lt. Jeff Lai told New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday that seven pairs of the sunglasses were made by Versace, and the other four by Gucci.

Lai said Detective William Jones continues to investigate the case and has identified one person of interest, the male suspect, who is described as a Black male with a thin build.

The female suspect, who remains unidentified, is described by police as Black, "full-figured," with brown and blonde hair, and tattoos on both sides of her face that extend from her eyebrows down toward her chin.

Anyone with information can contact the West Windsor Police Department Detective Bureau at 609-799-8263.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

