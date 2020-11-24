Derailment suspends NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service

Service on most of the North Jersey Coast Line is suspended in both directions at the start of the Tuesday morning commute because of a train that derailed near NJ Transit's Woodbridge station.

NJ Transit train #3292 that left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. on Monday night headed for New York derailed in Perth Amboy just after midnight, according to spokesman Paul Milo.

Service is expected to remain suspended between New York Penn Station and Long Branch into the morning commute, Milo said.

There is no word yet on substitute bus service.

All eight cars remained upright after the derailment and none of the seven passengers on crew on board were injured. A photo posted by RLS Metro Breaking News showed at least one tilted passenger car.

Woodbridge mayor John MacCormac told New Jersey 101.5 there were no initial reports of property damage.

A cause of the derailment is under investigation by NJ Transit.

