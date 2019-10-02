Deported in 2010 but came back and kidnapped NJ girl for sex, feds say

A man charged with kidnapping a Paterson girl in April had previously been deported in 2010, federal officials said.

Juan Carlos Morales-Pedraza, 33, of Paterson, was arrested in Ohio with the 15-year-old, who had been reported missing on April 14.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito say Morales-Pedraza intended for the girl to engage in sexual activity.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury this week with kidnapping, transportation of a minor and illegally re-entering the country. It is not clear when he returned to the United States.

Morales-Pedraza is facing 20 years to life if found guilty of kidnapping. Transportation of a minor carries up to 10 years in prison and re-entering the country carries up to two years in prison.

Police said Morales-Pedraza was pulled over on Route 80 in Lucas County, Ohio, on April 17 for failing to move over.

Ohio police called a translator to the stop because neither Morales-Pedraza nor the girl could speak English and neither had identification.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.