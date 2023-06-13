Delicious steak burger place coming to Ocean County, NJ

This place sounds incredible — it’s a new restaurant coming to Toms River and it promises to deliver a new type of burger to the region.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook loading...

The restaurant is called Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and their new Ocean County location is just the second in New Jersey — their first is in Linden.

To describe what they offer, let’s turn to Freddy’s website:

Each patty is pressed thin to create deliciously crispy edges and finished with Freddy's Famous Steakburger and Fry Seasoning. Every steakburger is cooked-to-order with your choice of toppings, served steaming hot, and just the way you want it.

The franchisee for the Toms River store is Ed Abramson, and he told APP.com,

After I ate at Freddy's for the second time with my management team, I just knew that this is what Toms River was waiting for and what I was waiting for to put in.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook loading...

Freddy’s features 100% beef steakburgers, fries (and cheese fries), onion rings, concretes, shakes, malts, and more.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook loading...

According to their website:

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers was co-founded in 2002 by brothers Bill and Randy Simon with their friend and business partner, Scott Redler. It was named in honor of Bill and Randy’s father. Together, they built a brand focused on quality, hospitality, cleanliness and timeless traditions.

Freddy was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart winner who served in the Pacific Rim in World War II. Pretty good guy to name a restaurant for.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook loading...

The store was set to first open on Wednesday, June 14.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Facebook loading...

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.