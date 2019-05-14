Del. man almost lured 12-year-old in NJ for rape, cops say

A Delaware man came close to meeting a 12-year-old child he wanted to rape in New Jersey before the child's family contacted police, Bergen County prosecutors say.

Nicholas G. Clark, 22, was arrested last month after investigators said they took over the New Milford child's social media account and continued chatting with an unsuspecting Clark.

Prosecutors say Clark had been communicating with the 12-year-old in sexually explicit chats. He also had plans to meet the child on April 5 but prosecutors said that meeting was foiled by a relative of the child.

After police got involved and continued chatting with Clark, prosecutors say the package handler tried to arrange for another meeting.

He was arrested April 17 in New Castle County and was released after posting $60,000 bail. He surrendered to Bergen County authorities on Tuesday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday night whether Clark had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .