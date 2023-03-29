New Jersey commuters could lose NY bus service: What’s next?

🔴 DeCamp Bus Lines will end commuter service to New York City after April 7

There's been a lot of talk about finding replacement service for DeCamp Bus Line riders once their service to New York City ends but not a lot of action so far.

The Montclair-based company announced March 20 it will end its daily commuter service to the Port Authority Bus Terminal after April 7 citing a huge dropoff in ridership. The line says current ridership has averaged 20% or less of pre-pandemic levels.

DeCamp said it has been able to continue commuter service with federal and state financial assistance but with no additional programs forthcoming it is not sustainable.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that all options are on the table although he all but ruled out a direct bailout of the 153-year-old company. The seemingly obvious choice would be for NJ Transit to get involved but so far the agency has not made a commitment.

A call for commitment

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, and nearly two dozen public officials called on NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett to do whatever it takes to ensure that commuters will continue to have reliable service after DeCamp's service ends.

"There are tens of thousands of commuters per month that still rely on this critical service. The loss of access to these forms of transportation will cause longer commute times and financial strain as commuters are facing New York’s congestion pricing, a tax that only punishes New Jerseyans and does nothing to stimulate our economy," Sherrill wrote. "Furthermore, a lack of public transportation will put more cars onto our roads and highways, worsening emissions and making it difficult to meet our state’s climate goals."

The letter did not move NJ Transit to commit to an immediate solution.

"NJ Transit is currently assessing the impacts of DeCamp's decision to cease their remaining limited commuter service. Part of that assessment is identifying the alternatives already available on existing NJ Transit bus, rail and light rail service," spokesman Jim Smith told New Jersey 101.5 in an email. "We'll communicate available alternatives for affected DeCamp customers in advance of April 7th."

Some DeCamp alternatives coming

Bloomfield will expand its shuttle bus service for residents starting April 10 to take customers to the Allwood Park and Ride.

Mayor Michael Venezia, who signed the Sherrill letter, earlier implored Corbett to have NJ Transit take over DeCamp's routes.

DeCamp will continue its charter, shuttle and casino services without interruption.

