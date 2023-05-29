Sunday crashes in Jersey City, Newark leave 2 dead, several hurt

🔻 Jersey City 6-vehicle crash left 1 driver dead and several hurt

🔻 Earlier the same day, a pedestrian was struck and killed in Newark

🔻 The Memorial holiday weekend was a deadly one on several NJ roads

A six-vehicle crash in Jersey City ended with a female driver’s death and several people hurt on Sunday afternoon, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Just before noon, Jersey City police responded to the chaotic collision in the area of Garfield Avenue and Wegman Parkway.

Officers found 36-year-old Desiree Milow, of Jersey City, unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Jersey City Sunday deadly crash (Google Maps)

Five other people from among vehicles involved in the crash were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with injuries.

Police said Milow’s Chevy Tahoe had struck multiple vehicles along Garfield Avenue, between Danforth Avenue and Wegman Parkway, before coming to a stop.

Circumstances of the deadly crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Newark pedestrian death (Google Maps)

🔻 Pedestrian struck, killed on Sunday in Newark

Earlier Sunday, a pedestrian was killed in a separate deadly incident in Newark.

Just before 2 a.m., a vehicle traveling on the 600 block of Springfield Avenue struck 49-year-old Laquan Lamar Jones, of Newark.

Jones was pronounced dead shortly after. As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the Newark incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Friday deadly crash (Google Maps)

🔻 ‘Wrong way’ Jeep struck pickup of NJ retired cop and 2 children, in deadly crash

It was a tragic start to the weekend on New Jersey roads, as a two-vehicle crash in Andover claimed the lives of a father and two children, as well as a 22-year-old Jeep driver.

On Friday afternoon, a 2021 Jeep Rubicon driven by Bruce Cseh, of Blairstown crossed into the wrong lane, according to police, striking a Ford Ranger pick-up being driven by Andrew Benavente.

Read More: Retired NJ police officer dies with 2 kids in Andover, NJ crash

The 36-year-old Newton man, as well as his 13-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, were all killed in the fiery crash — as was Cseh.

Tributes have been pouring out to the family on social media, including a GoFundMe campaign setup by a relative, to support their surviving wife/mother.

