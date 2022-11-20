Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters

CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene.
Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
One man and two women, all Clifton residents, were killed in the fire. Officials identified the victims as Steven Warga, 65, Elaine Warga, 71, and Helen Popovich, 95. Authorities added a fourth person was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and is expected to survive.
Clifton police also said that three firefighters and one police officer were hospitalized with injuries from the fire. They are recovering.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families," police said in a statement on social media.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the prosecutor's office and Clifton police and fire.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.
Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.
Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.
All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons?
We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.
The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America