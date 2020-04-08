Dead dog found in suitcase near dog park in Linden

LINDEN — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that was found dead in a suitcase near a dog park.

Linden police said the body of a 4-year-old male German shepherd was inside the suitcase found April 1 at the Linden Dog Park on South Wood Avenue near Veterans Memorial Field.

The dog was described as "unaltered" and tan and black in color, according to police.

Police did provide other details.

Police ask anyone with information to help identify the dog to call 908-474-8480.

