Dead dog found in suitcase near dog park in Linden

Linden Police vehicle (Linden Police)

LINDEN — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that was found dead in a suitcase near a dog park.

Linden police said the body of a 4-year-old male German shepherd was inside the suitcase found April 1 at the Linden Dog Park on South Wood Avenue near Veterans Memorial Field.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The dog was described as "unaltered" and tan and black in color, according to police.

Police did provide other details.

Police ask anyone with information to help identify the dog to call 908-474-8480.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5:

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Animals, Crime, Linden, Union County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top