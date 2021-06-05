Why is Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports avoiding NJ’s best pizzerias?

"El Presidente" aka Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has become famous for reviewing pizzerias throughout the country. Over the last week, he hit the Jersey Shore four times while avoiding the best pizzerias we have to offer. Let's investigate.

Credit: Jonathan M. - Yelp

I'll say this, I LOVE pizza. I'm a Long Island native and loved the pie out there. I also lived in Connecticut and enjoyed Sally's and Pepe's, two legendary pie makers. Since moving to New Jersey a year ago, I've found several amazing Jersey Shore pizzerias. And Portnoy's avoiding them!

Let's review his stops and scores:

Tuesday, May 25th @ Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza in Red Bank = 7.2

Tuesday, June 1st @ Barrell and Roost in Red Bank = 7.3

Wednesday, June 2nd @ Maruca's in Seaside Heights = 7.5

Thursday, June 3rd @ Three Brothers From Italy in Seaside Heights = 4.8 (bonus, rated their fried Oreos and gave them an 8.2)

So, the places he visited ranged from a 4.8 to a 7.5. Respectable, but not impressive.

Why hasn't he went to the BEST pizzerias at the Jersey Shore? After trying and reviewing over 500 slices across the country, he's doing himself a disservice by not trying and enjoying our best. El Presidente, I challenge you to try these and rate them.

Pies on Nine in Beachwood

Maruca's Tomato Pies in Seaside Heights (7.5 this week. Boom done!)

Capone's in Toms River

Pietros Pizza in Manahawkin

Lenny's Pizza in Lavallette

Pete & Elda's in Neptune City (reviewed in 2020 and given an 8.1. Boom!)

Vic's in Bradley Beach

Squan Tavern in Manasquan

Attilio's in Freehold

I think all of these would garner an 8 or higher. What say, you Dave Portnoy? The challenge is on!