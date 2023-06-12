Danny DeVito will narrate ‘Matilda’ with the NJ Symphony

New Jersey native son Danny DeVito will reprise his role as the narrator in a performance of “Matilda” when the film is screened at the State Theatre in New Brunswick.

The New Jersey Symphony will provide live music for the event, with the score conducted by its composer, David Newman.

DeVito was the narrator for the 1996 film, as well as producing, directing, and starring as Matilda’s father (he was not very likable).

It is based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. The film stars Mara Wilson as Matilda Wormwood, a little girl who possesses telekinetic powers. Matilda uses her powers to stand up to her cruel parents, her principal, and other adults who mistreat her.

Matilda is born into a family that doesn't appreciate her intelligence or love her as she deserves. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, are self-absorbed and neglectful, leaving Matilda to seek solace in books and her vivid imagination.

There are special VIP tickets available that include:

Exclusive pre-concert talk with Danny DeVito and David Newman, in which they share stories about the making of the film, and describe the process of performing live.

Post-concert meet-and-greet and photo opp with Danny DeVito and David Newman.

This is a one-night only performance, on Sep. 9, 2023; tickets are available (both VIP and regular) at: www.njsymphony.org/events/detail/matilda-in-concert

The Symphony’s official schedule doesn’t open until Oct., so this is a chance to hear (and see) them early.

The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters Starting in mid to late May the largemouth bass started biting on my favorite lake. I finally got a chance to get out and see how good the fishing is this year and it didn't take long to catch. I got two bass in the first 10 minutes on the lake. We used to fish exclusively with live bait, either worms, nightcrawlers (the bigger worms), or minnows. That got too easy and it's not what "real" fishermen do.

It's more of a sport if you fool the fish into biting your hook with the right lure and the proper presentation. You have to figure out what they would be feeding on that time of year, pick a lure that resembles that and finesse it in a way that makes it look enticing to the fish. To most people, this is a stupid waste of time, but to those of us who caught the fishing bug as a kid or an adult, it's almost addictive. OK, it is addictive.

Most people look at a body of water such as a pond, lake, river, or stream and admire it for its natural beauty. Fishermen try to figure out what kind of fish are below the surface and what would be the best spot to catch them. If you have small kids and you know how to fish, you can create amazing memories and give a great lesson on nature. My dad and my uncles did that for me and those of some of the best memories of my childhood.

There are so many different kinds of fish and fishing in New Jersey's fresh waters. We usually think of fishing at the Jersey Shore, but there are plenty of fishing opportunities not far from where you live . Make sure you know a few simple rules and ask a local tackle shop for some good advice on what to buy and where to go, and you're good to go. It's a great way to enjoy the diversity of landscapes we have here and challenge yourself a little.

I challenged myself for the first time this season to try and catch a few bass on Thursday afternoon right before the rain and thunderstorms and had success right away in one of my favorite fishing holes in Medford.



Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

