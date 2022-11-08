A new report details incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park.

State inspectors issued a finding of "immediate jeopardy," which means a threat to the lives of residents receiving care at the facility.

Among the incidents cited in a 300-page report:

A patient who was abused by staff after asking for his medication

A nurse who caused severe illness in a patient after improperly removing a catheter

A doctor who detailed multiple incidents of lack of education of staff and mishandling of patient care

Improper infection controls to prevent a new COVID outbreak

Despite the findings of state inspectors, the state has not moved to shut down the facility and Menlo Park remains open to new residents.

The report was obtained and detailed by NJ.com. The website reports the state is appealing the findings of its own inspectors.

The move is a stark contrast to the way the Murphy administration handled similar findings at the privately owned Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. State officials moved to shut that facility down after a finding of "immediate jeopardy."

At the very least, that finding typically results on severe sanctions on a facility. In the case of Woodland, federal officials terminated all funding.

In the case of Menlo Park, state officials claim a corrective action plan has been filed by the facility and it remains open.

How the state handled COVID at New Jersey's three veterans homes has been the subject of much criticism, dozens of lawsuits and multiple state and federal investigations.

With more than 200 deaths of residents and staff, New Jersey reported among the highest fatality rates in the nation as the pandemic spread.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

