Obsessed with your dog? Make all of New Jersey obsessed too and enter yours in the Strut Your Mutt Dog Costume Contest on October 23! Strut Your Mutt is one of the most famous dog costume contests in New Jersey and is returning for another year of Halloween fun.

There will be two competitions, one in the morning at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park and the other in the afternoon at Essex County Grover Cleveland Park. Entry is completely free, and all attendees get to participate in judging.

If you are unable to attend the event but want to support an animal this fall, consider contributing to the Strut Your Mutt Charity Dog Walk being led by Best Friends Animal Society. On the same date as the costume competition, the Best Friends Animal Society will be live streaming on Facebook all day in an effort to raise money to save an animal's life.

If you have a dog or cat at home make sure to grab them a costume, as the day will begin with a video of “strutters” from across the country, followed by a costume and best kisser competition. This is a chance to show the world how much you love your animals, as well as show non-pet owners how much fun it is having a furry friend around.

In addition to the contest and awards which will be announced shortly after the event, several speakers have been chosen to explain more about what Best Friends Animal Society does, and how you can become more involved. If you care about animals and are looking to have some fun while making a difference, check out both of these events. Who wouldn’t want to see a puppy in a costume after all?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.